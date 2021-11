Co-founder and chief evangelist, Ground Labs. Data privacy has become a top priority for businesses over the past few years. As penalties for improper data use and storage continue to escalate, the typical motivator for businesses has been to avoid the regulatory consequences of non-compliance. While this may be seen as a reasonable commercial approach, many businesses fail to realize that ensuring data privacy for consumers is not just a box to check off to mitigate the risk of financial consequences. The fact is, building trust with consumers by ensuring their privacy may just be your next greatest competitive advantage.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO