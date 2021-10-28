757Teamz picks: No. 13 York looks to slow unbeaten No. 10 Warhill in Bay Rivers clash

Warhill's Joshua Barkley celebrates in the closing seconds during Thursday's game against Poquoson at Wanner Stadium October 14. Jonathon Gruenke/Daily Press

Warhill-York has made it only lately to the list of important annual games, but the rivalry appears to be an enduring one. When they last met in 2019 at the same stage, both were 8-0 and York earned a hard-fought 35-28 victory to clinch its first Bay Rivers District title in eight years.

No. 13 York enters 7-1 and No. 10 Warhill is again 8-0 as they meet at 7 p.m. today at Wanner Stadium. The outcome won’t decide the BRD title this week because perennial champion Lafayette (6-1) — which rallied in the fourth quarter to beat York 35-24 last month — will likely remain unbeaten in district play going into the regular-season finale against Warhill at Wanner in a week.

But, district championship implications notwithstanding, this would be a fun matchup regardless because it features the Bay Rivers’ most dangerous offensive weapon in York running back Jordin Lennon and one of the district’s best defensive players in Warhill defensive lineman Luke Holmes. Both are Division I prospects.

Lennon is averaging 176 rushing yards per game and has run for 20 touchdowns. The Falcons have rushed for more than 1,900 of their roughly 2,400 total yards this season, so Holmes’ return after a two-game absence is big for the Lions.

“The way York runs the ball, we need a guy who can stuff the run the way Luke does,” Warhill coach Jerome Rhodes said.

Like the Falcons, the Lions are run-oriented, splitting carries behind a committee of four, and have rushed for 254 yards per contest compared to about 70 passing — led by Jaedyn McAdoo with 534 rushing yards and six TDs. The Lions’ air attack has picked up of late, with Ayden Rochard passing for 388 yards and six touchdowns since a return from a knee injury.

“The kids understand this is going to be a tight, hard-fought duel,” Rhodes said. “But 8-0 is not something the seniors want to settle for. They want more.”

Larry Rubama’s pick: York, 28-27

Marty O’Brien’s pick: York, 21-20

Today

( All games at 7 p.m. unless noted )

757TEAMZ TOP 15

No. 9 Western Branch (8-1) at No. 1 Oscar Smith (6-1)

Larry: Oscar Smith, 35-21

Marty: Oscar Smith, 42-10

No. 3 Green Run (8-0) at No. 12 Cox (5-3), 6:30 p.m.

Larry: Green Run, 34-20

Marty: Green Run, 24-14

Booker T. Washington (5-2) vs. No. 4 Maury (3-1) at Powhatan Field

Larry: Maury, 41-20

Marty: Maury, 28-20

No. 5 Kempsville (5-1) at First Colonial (1-8)

Larry: Kempsville, 42-13

Marty: Kempsville, 45-10

No. 6 Hampton (7-1) vs. Kecoughtan (4-3) at Darling Stadium

Larry: Hampton, 34-14

Marty: Hampton, 38-14

No. 7 Lafayette (7-1) vs. Poquoson (4-3) at Poquoson Middle School

Larry: Lafayette, 41-7

Marty: Lafayette, 28-7

BAY RIVERS DISTRICT

Bruton (3-5) vs. Tabb (3-5) at Bailey Field

Larry: Tabb, 35-20

Marty: Tabb, 42-6

BEACH DISTRICT

Landstown (0-6) at Princess Anne (1-5)

Larry: Landstown, 16-14

Marty: Landstown, 14-6

Tallwood (2-6) at Kellam (3-5)

Larry: Tallwood, 20-21

Marty: Kellam, 28-24

EASTERN DISTRICT

Granby (0-7) at Lake Taylor (4-4)

Larry: Lake Taylor, 41-13

Marty: Lake Taylor, 52-8

Norcom (1-4) at Norview (4-3)

Larry: Norview, 20-13

Marty: Norview, 21-18

PENINSULA DISTRICT

Menchville (4-3)) vs. Warwick (5-4) at Todd Stadium

Larry: Warwick, 23-20

Marty: Menchville, 17-14

SOUTHEASTERN DISTRICT

Hickory (2-6) at Great Bridge (0-6)

Larry: Hickory, 14-13

Marty: Hickory, 18-12

Indian River (4-2) at Deep Creek (4-4)

Larry: Indian River, 23-20

Marty: Deep Creek, 16-13

Nansemond River (3-4) at Grassfield (1-7)

Larry: Nansemond River, 26-20

Marty: Nansemond River, 20-16

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Collegiate at Norfolk Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Brunswick Academy at Southampton Academy

Christchurch at Norfolk Christian

Fuqua at Isle of Wight Academy

Covenant at Greenbrier Christian, 8 p.m.

Saturday

BAY RIVERS DISTRICT

New Kent (3-5) vs. Jamestown (1-7) at Wanner Stadium, 1 p.m.

Larry: New Kent, 26-23

Marty: New Kent, 21-17

Grafton (1-7) at Smithfield (2-5), 4:30 p.m.

Larry: Smithfield, 20-16

Marty: Smithfield, 28-12

BEACH DISTRICT

No. 14 Salem (5-2) at Bayside (5-3), 2 p.m.

Larry: Bayside, 27-26

Marty: Salem, 21-13

PENINSULA DISTRICT

Heritage (0-4) vs. Bethel (3-6) at Darling Stadium, noon

Larry: Bethel, 23-21

Marty: Bethel, 16-14

No. 15 Woodside (5-2) vs. Denbigh (0-8) at Todd Stadium, noon

Larry: Woodside, 35-14

Marty: Woodside, 49-0

SOUTHEASTERN DISTRICT

No. 8 King’s Fork (6-1) at Lakeland (2-5), noon

Larry: King’s Fork, 41-23

Marty: King’s Fork, 45-15

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Catholic at Benedictine, 1 p.m.

Nansemond-Suffolk at Fredericksburg Christian, 1 p.m.

St. Michael the Archangel at Portsmouth Christian, 6 p.m.

Records

Marty: last week, 19-2, 144-28 (84%)

Larry: last week, 21-0, 137-35 (80%)