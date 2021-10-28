CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former exec who claims he was fired because he’s a white male handed $10m payout

By Lauren Milici
Indy100
Indy100
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GhSDf_0cfUR63S00
(NBC News)

A man who claimed he was fired for being a white male has been awarded $10 million, according to court documents.

David Duvall, former senior vice president of marketing and communications at Novant Health, Inc., sued the company in 2019 after he was terminated “without cause.”

In the lawsuit, Duvall alleged that he was fired as part of an “intentional campaign to promote diversity in management ranks.”

A spokesperson for Novant Health expressed that the company is “extremely disappointed in the verdict” as they believe it is not supported by the evidence presented at trial. Novant Health will pursue all legal options, including filing an appeal.

The company did not provide a reason for Duvall’s termination.

Duvall claims he was fired before his fifth year at the company and was swiftly replaced with a Black and a white woman. In court, he argued discrimination in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

Luke Largess, Duvall’s attorney, told NBC News that he would’ve been entitled to a greater severance had he been let go on or after his fifth anniversary with the company. Instead, Duvall was terminated days before.

“The message is not to abandon diversity and inclusion, it’s to do it legally,” Largess said.

A federal jury trial was held in October, and the verdict was delivered on Tuesday.

Court records say that the jury found that Duvall’s race or sex was a motivating factor in the termination.

editorials24.com

White exec who sued for reverse discrimination wins $10M suit

A former top executive at a North Carolina-based health care system has won $10 million in a legal battle over his claim that he lost his job because he is a white man. David Duvall, a former senior vice president of marketing and communication at Novant Health, was awarded the money by a federal jury in Charlotte on Tuesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
People

Hospital Exec Who Said He Was Fired for Being a White Man Awarded $10M by Jury: 'Disappointed,' Says Company

A federal jury has awarded a former hospital executive $10 million after he alleged he was fired from his job because he is a white man. David Duvall sued the North Carolina-based hospital system Novant Health, Inc., in 2019 after he said that the company fired him from his role as senior vice president of marketing and communications "without warning and without explanation" because of his race and sex, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.
BUSINESS
blavity.com

North Carolina Man Says He Was Fired From Work Because He's A White Man And A Judge Agreed

David Duvall, a white man from Michigan, sued his former employer Novant Health in a North Carolina court, alleging that he faced reverse discrimination in his wrongful termination and ultimately winning $10 million. NBC News reports Duvall sued the not-for-profit health company in 2019 after he was fired from his senior vice president of marketing and communications position one year prior.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novant Health Inc#Nbc News
beckershospitalreview.com

Novant Health must pay $10M to former exec in discrimination case

A former Novant Health executive who claimed in a lawsuit he was fired to help the organization reach diversity goals was awarded $10 million by a federal jury Oct. 22. In the lawsuit, filed November 2019, David Duvall, former senior vice president of marketing and communications, alleges he lost his job at the Winston Salem, N.C.-based system in 2018 without warning and shortly before his five-year anniversary despite receiving positive performance reviews.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Independent

911 operator in ‘racist’ call centre hung up on man pleading for help in deadly fire because he spoke Spanish, suit claims

A 911 operator allegedly hung up on a man pleading for help during a deadly fire because he spoke Spanish.The alarming claim came to light in a new federal lawsuit which describes the emergency call centre in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, as being rife with racism and silencing employees who raised concerns with county officials.In July 2020, Heriberto Santiago Jr called 911 to report - in Spanish - that his home in Allentown was on fire, before a dispatcher hung up on him because she said she couldn’t understand him, the suit states.Both Mr Santiago and his 14-year-old nephew Andres Javier...
PUBLIC SAFETY
louisianarecord.com

Former teacher says he was fired for Republican views, not wearing a mask

NEW ORLEANS - Jonathan D. Koeppel filed a federal complaint on October 4 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana against St. Tammany Parish School Board and Frank J. Jabbia for unlawful disparate treatment discrimination based on disability and failure to reasonably accommodate under the Rehabilitation Act.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
The Independent

McDonald’s CEO accused of sending racist text message about murdered teenagers

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski is under fire after he allegedly blamed the parents of two murder victims in a text message to Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot.McDonald’s employees and activists have said that the text messages are inherently racist and exposes the company’s ecosystem.The text message exchange between the duo was unearthed by a Chicago activist under a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, reported WBEZ.In the messages from 19 April, Mr Kempczinski referred to the shootings of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams and 13-year-old Adam Toledo to Ms Lightfoot and said: “P.s. tragic shootings in last week, both at our restaurant yesterday...
ECONOMY
Law & Crime

‘I Just Kind of Want to Get This Over’: Woman Whose Detective Husband Reportedly Filed for Divorce After Jan. 6-Related Arrest Pleads Guilty

A Pennsylvania woman whose police detective husband reportedly filed for divorce following her Jan. 6-related arrest pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal crime. “I just kind of want to get this over, you know?” Jennifer Heinl, 55, told a federal judge on Tuesday afternoon. “It’s Crystal Clear That She...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
New York Post

Subway manager accused of stiffing workers out of $38M will leave company

A regional manager and large Subway franchisee who allegedly stiffed workers out of $38 million has left the company — which for years turned a blind eye to his actions. The news comes a month after The Post revealed the chain was standing behind the manager who oversees roughly a thousand Northern California restaurants despite claims in court documents that he underpaid nearly 3,000 workers.
BUSINESS
