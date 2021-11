Boyz II Men member Shawn Stockman feels everyone in country music should move on past the Morgan Wallen controversy and "let the man live." Wallen has been under fire for months regarding a viral video that surfaced of the country music star using a racial slur, prompting him to lose out on potential gigs as well as awards. Wallen was banned from attending this year's Country Music Association's Awards, despite his most recent project being nominated for Album of the Year. "This is the first time in the history of the CMA, to my knowledge, anyone has ever been disqualified for conduct," CMA CEO Sarah Trahern told the LA Times. "Honoring him as an individual this year is not right, and he will not be allowed on the red carpet, on our stage, or be celebrated in any way."

