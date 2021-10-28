CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A jury awards $17 million to the parents of a man killed by an LAPD officer in Costco

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago
Russell French speaks about the fatal shooting of his son, Kenneth, during a news conference in Corona, Calif., on Aug. 26, 2019. French's son, Kevin, who is Kenneth's brother, reacts behind him. Jeff Gritchen/AP

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A federal jury on Wednesday awarded $17 million to the parents of a mentally ill man who was shot in a Costco store by an off-duty Los Angeles police officer.

The panel in Riverside ruled in a lawsuit filed against the city of LA and the former officer in the June 14, 2019, killing of 32-year-old Kenneth French.

"I am pleased with the verdict and hoping it brings some justice to the family," Dale Galipo, an attorney for the family, told KNBC-TV.

The jurors in the lawsuit trial concluded that Salvador Sanchez, a seven-year LAPD veteran, was acting within the scope of his employment even though he was off duty. That means the city may be liable for much of the award.

The city will review its options, including an appeal, said Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for the city attorney's office.

French was not armed and was moving away from Sanchez

Sanchez was shopping at a sausage sample table in the Corona store, southeast of Los Angeles, when French struck or shoved him from behind without warning, authorities said.

Sanchez was holding his 1 1/2-year-old son in his arms when he was knocked to the ground.

Sanchez pulled a handgun and opened fire, killing French and seriously wounding his parents, Russell and Paola French.

Sanchez told investigators he believed French had a gun, that he had been shot and that his life and his son's life were in immediate danger. However, French was not armed and was moving away from Sanchez when he opened fire.

His parents said French had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The LAPD fired Sanchez last year after the city's civilian Board of Police Commissioners determined that French's conduct did not present an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury — meaning that the use of lethal force was not "objectively reasonable."

The Riverside County district attorney declined to charge Sanchez criminally when a grand jury didn't indict him. However, the state attorney general charged him with voluntary manslaughter and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

He is awaiting trial.

An email seeking comment from David Winslow, an attorney who is representing Sanchez in the criminal case, wasn't immediately returned.

Comments / 11

Janet Doe
6d ago

I don't think they should have been awarded anything because this was self defense people with mental illness often have abnormal strength and this man was hit so hard that he thought he may have been shot he probably was dizzy and saw stars afterwards so to defend himself as well as the son he was holding in his arms he shot at the person who attacked him. If someone hits you in the back of the head their defense cannot be oh its okay he didn't mean it because he has special needs that mentally ill person's family was responsible for keeping others safe from his violent outbursts and they didn't do that they willingly took him to a public place knowing that this could happen. if a mental hospital took some "well behaved" patients on an outing to the local Walmart and one of them attacked a random person who would be responsible? they knew what these people were capable of right?

Reply(3)
3
 

WEKU

Los Angeles, CA
