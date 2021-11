(Breeders’ Cup 2021 / All Photos by Coady Photography) The Breeders’ Cup announced today the official order of races and wagering menu for the 2021 Breeders’ Cup World Championships, scheduled to take place on Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6 at Del Mar Racetrack in Del Mar, Calif. There will be a total of 10 races (five Breeders’ Cup races) on the first day of the Championships – “Future Stars Friday” – and 12 races on the Saturday program (nine Breeders’ Cup races). The Friday program begins at 11:55 a.m. PT with five undercard races. The Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1) (Race #10) will be the final race of the day, which will have a post time of 5:30 p.m. PT.

