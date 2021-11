The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are starting to arrive at the doorsteps of those who pre-ordered, and just like that, the first issues are cropping up. Many proud new owners have taken to Reddit to complain about a weird display flicker that pops up when they hit the power button while their devices are turned off. Judging from the number of reports, that issue isn't as isolated as we'd like it to be — and at least one of our review units exhibits this behavior, too.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO