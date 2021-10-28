We need more diversified classrooms

This academic year, students found themselves welcomed by emerald green trees, the scent of freshly-ground coffee permeating the warm air, and swarms of their peers walking through the picturesque main quad. While walking through these swarms of students, I couldn’t help but think about how—after over a year and a half of isolation, uncertainty, and death—the liveliness of campus life felt jarring. Despite the collective excitement of being on campus, it feels strange to return in the middle of a pandemic that’s far from over. Of course, it’s always pleasant to catch up with friends—and finally be able to meet classmates I’ve only seen on tiny, scattered Zoom screens—but despite the allure of an attempted return to normalcy, it’s reckless to ignore the reality of a pandemic that continues to tear through communities across the country.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO