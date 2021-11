When have you been challenged to think about your own racial and ethnic identities and your relation to ones that are not your own?. For me, it was mostly at Whitman. The college has given me chances to become more conscious about race and ethnicity, which I rarely had the chance to do in the country I come from. Often I find myself “unlearning” what I encountered in earlier education and at the same time becoming more critical of power dynamics in our academics.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO