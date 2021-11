Let's talk about social media. Whether you're on Instagram, Snapchat, or TikTok, chances are you've dabbled in playing with the filters on these apps. Filters can be fun, especially ones that turn you into Pixar characters or give you a whole new face. Sometimes they can even make us feel seen and beautiful, like the Belle filter on TikTok, which highlighted aegyo-sal or puffy under eyes, which is a feature that mainly Asian women have. Videos of TikTok users celebrating that they finally had a filter that enhanced their natural features went viral.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO