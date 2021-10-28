CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

National First Responders Day

happyvalleyor.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst responders dedicate their lives to saving lives. Today, we want...

www.happyvalleyor.gov

Comments / 0

Related
gotowncrier.com

First Responders Appreciation Day At Golden Grove Elementary

On Thursday, Oct. 28, the Golden Grove Elementary School safety patrols sponsored the community project #Thank You First Responders Appreciation Day to thank first responders such as police officers, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs who put their lives on the line every day to keep schools and communities safe.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSAV News 3

Chatham County frontline workers receive delicious thank you in honor of National First Responders Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Paramedics, firefighters, police officers and emergency medical responders lined up for free food and festivities today for a National First Responders day appreciation event. “It’s just one day out of the year where we can say thank you to the police officers, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics that come out every day, […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders
gulfcoastnewstoday.com

Community first responders, veterans honored during Appreciation Day ceremony

FOLEY - Local first responders and veterans were honored during an appreciation day ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 23. The event was hosted by the Baldwin County Chapter #531 of National Sojourners, and took place at the Heritage Park gazebo in Foley. This is only the second time the National Sojourners have hosted this event after Congress declared Oct. 28 National First Responders Day in June 2019.
FOLEY, AL
wilmingtonde.gov

Bancroft Construction Donates “Hero” Painting to Wilmington Fire Department in Ceremony to Celebrate WFD's Centennial, National First Responders Day

Michael Israel’s famous work, a tribute to September 11, 2001, will be featured during Art Loop Wilmington in December. Mayor Mike Purzycki took part in a small ceremony at the Louis L. Redding City/County Building on Thursday, October 28 – National First Responders Day – to honor the Wilmington Fire Department as part of its ongoing Centennial Celebration. Also at yesterday’s event, Bancroft Construction presented the Fire Department with Michael Israel’s famous “Hero” painting, created twenty years ago in the wake of September 11, the donation being part of a larger community service effort by the Associated Builders and Contractors of Delaware ABCares program. The painting, currently on display in the lobby of the City/County Building, will be featured during the return of Art Loop Wilmington on December 3, 2021, before being transferred to the Wilmington Fire Headquarters, at 22 South Heald Street. Mayor Purzycki is pleased to share Bancroft Construction’s news release about yesterday’s event, which can be found below.
WILMINGTON, DE
Wisconsin Examiner

Advocates launch campaign to help overwhelmed family caregivers

When the weekend hired caregiver for Christine Lidbury’s father quit earlier this year, she tried to find a replacement to no avail. Grateful that she still had a good weekday paid care provider, she took over the weekend duties. Her father is in his 80s and has advanced Parkinson’s disease and dementia. “And now Dad […] The post Advocates launch campaign to help overwhelmed family caregivers appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
commerce.gov

Celebrating Our Nation’s First Responders

First responders face challenges every day with grit, determination, and selflessness. We are thankful for the work they do to protect our communities, especially as a global pandemic has added extra obstacles, restrictions, danger, and stress to their mission. During this worldwide health crisis, natural disasters and emergencies continue to...
CELEBRATIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy