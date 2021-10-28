Michael Israel’s famous work, a tribute to September 11, 2001, will be featured during Art Loop Wilmington in December. Mayor Mike Purzycki took part in a small ceremony at the Louis L. Redding City/County Building on Thursday, October 28 – National First Responders Day – to honor the Wilmington Fire Department as part of its ongoing Centennial Celebration. Also at yesterday’s event, Bancroft Construction presented the Fire Department with Michael Israel’s famous “Hero” painting, created twenty years ago in the wake of September 11, the donation being part of a larger community service effort by the Associated Builders and Contractors of Delaware ABCares program. The painting, currently on display in the lobby of the City/County Building, will be featured during the return of Art Loop Wilmington on December 3, 2021, before being transferred to the Wilmington Fire Headquarters, at 22 South Heald Street. Mayor Purzycki is pleased to share Bancroft Construction’s news release about yesterday’s event, which can be found below.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 6 DAYS AGO