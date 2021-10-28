CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Pandemic restrictions fuel recall efforts on fall ballots

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
westplainsdailyquill.net
 8 days ago

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Hospitals in Missouri were inundated with COVID-19 patients last summer when a group opposed to a mask mandate that had already expired gathered...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Missouri mayor to stay in office after recall effort over masks

NIXA, Mo. — A southwestern Missouri mayor who became the subject of a recall effort for imposing a mask mandate to try and slow the spread of COVID-19 will remain in office. Only about a quarter of voters in Nixa on Tuesday supported the recall of Mayor Brian Steele, KYTV, the NBC affiliate serving Springfield, Missouri, reported. He can serve the remainder of his term, which expires in April 2023.
MISSOURI STATE
westplainsdailyquill.net

Missouri's young children now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Children ages 5 to 11 now are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Missouri, the state health department announced Wednesday. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
MISSOURI STATE
westplainsdailyquill.net

Kansas City leaders rescind mask mandate outside of schools

The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council has rescinded its order requiring masks in public places to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but masks will still be required for both kids and adults in …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Parsons Sun

School board recall elections in Kansas and Wisconsin on ballot Nov. 2

One Kansas school board member and four Wisconsin school board members are facing recall elections on Nov. 2. Supporters of both efforts listed the school board’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the reasons for recall. In the Nemaha USD 115 in Kansas, District 1 representative Amy Sudbeck...
KANSAS STATE
midnightsunak.com

Early results give Zaletel huge edge over fringe recall effort

The early results from Tuesday’s recall election targeting Anchorage Assemblymember Meg Zaletel shows the effort, which was borne out of the city’s extreme-right circles, failing by more than 20 percentage points. With 9,346 votes counted as of Tuesday night, 5,702 voters in District 4 had rejected the recall (a whopping...
ANCHORAGE, AK
westplainsdailyquill.net

Legionnaires' disease case at Missouri mental health center

FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) — State health officials said Thursday a case of Legionnaires' disease has been confirmed in a patient from the Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center in Farmington. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Ballots#Covid 19#Ap
wlip.com

School Board Effort Recall Falls Short; Advocates Rally For Meeting Redo

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The fallout over the Kenosha Unified School Board’s decision to require masks in school continues. A parents’ group-Moms for Liberty-has announced that they’ve fallen short of the nearly 13-thousand signatures needed to trigger a recall for Board President Yolanda Santos-Adams. The deadline to submit the signatures would be...
KENOSHA, WI
westplainsdailyquill.net

Tyrone Garner elected mayor in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A new mayor will take over in Kansas City, Kansas, after the incumbent lost for the second straight election. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
B102.7

A Slithering Surprise Found In Iowa

There are two creatures that I don't have time for; spiders and snakes. Each of them has their place in the food chain and I realize that they can do some good in their respective roles. It's also fair to say that encounters between these critters and humans rarely end up deadly for the person. But that doesn't mean it's not alarming when someone comes across several huge snakes in a place they should be.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Scientific American

Common Antidepressant Slashes Risk of COVID Death

A cheap, widely available drug used to treat mental illness cuts both the risk of death from COVID-19 and the need for people with the disease to receive intensive medical care, according to clinical-trial results. The drug, called fluvoxamine, is taken for conditions including depression and obsessive–compulsive disorder. But it...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Fact Check: DeSantis falsely claims vaccinated citizens without boosters could be declared unvaccinated and lose their jobs

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attacked the Biden administration’s new Covid-19 vaccination regulations by lying about the possibility that Covid-19 boosters will be used to force people out of their jobs.Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Tallahassee, Mr DeSantis claimed that the advent of Covid-19 booster shots means “those individual who have gone through a normal vaccination series for Covid…will be determined to be unvaccinated very soon”.“They will do that – they are gonna tell you: ‘you’re unvaccinated and you have to get a booster,’” he said, adding that those who did not get a booster “could potentially face...
PUBLIC HEALTH
marylandmatters.org

Opinion: More Than 500 State Legislators in 47 States Agree: We Should Strengthen our National Climate Commitments

The writers are members of the Maryland House of Delegates, representing portions of Baltimore and Montgomery counties, respectively. This is a critical week for our future. President Joe Biden is joining leaders from across the world in Glasgow, Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, to discuss commitments for addressing our climate crisis.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tree Hugger

550 Hunting Trophies Found in Undercover Investigation in Iowa

There were tables made from giraffe legs and elephant feet, an assortment of zebra and bear-skin rugs, and a taxidermy polar bear. They were just some of more than 550 animal trophies and parts sold at a four-day auction in Maquoketa, Iowa. An undercover investigator from the Humane Society of...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy