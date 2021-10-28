Facebook changes its company name to Meta

Facebook, Inc. has been nothing short of a dumpster fire lately. The social media behemoth founded by Mark Zuckerberg finds itself bogged down in controversies ranging from a new report on the harmful effects of Instagram use on teens’ mental health to leaked documents aptly dubbed “The Facebook Papers” that detail a toxic corporate culture unable to put humankind ahead of profit margins. Last Thursday amid the fallout from these revelations, Mr. Zuckerberg announced Facebook will be rebranded as “Meta” to reflect the company’s technological ambitions in becoming a creative leader for “the metaverse” — the fusion of online platforms and communities into a single, shared experience in rendered virtual reality. But in classic Facebook fashion, Meta remains painstakingly true to Mr. Zuckerberg’s own personal brand by only telling one side of the story. The other side? Data.

