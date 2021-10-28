CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook changes its company name to Meta

By Samantha Murphy Kelly
CNN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN Business) — Facebook is changing its company name as it shifts its focus to the "metaverse" and confronts wide-ranging scrutiny of the real-world harms from its various platforms after a whistleblower leaked hundreds of internal documents. Founder Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday that Facebook will change its corporate name...

us.cnn.com

Comments / 5

Related
KABC

Yahoo Pulls Services Out Of China–It This Just The Beginning?

(China) — Another American tech company is shutting services down in China. Yahoo officially exited the communist country Monday, citing the “increasingly challenging business and legal environment.” Yahoo joins Microsoft’s LinkedIn, which announced last month it was shutting down services in the country due to a “more challenging operating environment.” China’s Personal Information Protection Law went into effect Monday, imposing new data-collection restrictions for tech companies. China’s “Great Firewall” is used to censor online content, with major services such as Google and Facebook blocked.
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

Facebook’s metaverse will still track your every move

This article was first featured in Yahoo Finance Tech, a weekly newsletter highlighting our original content on the industry. Get it sent directly to your inbox every Wednesday by 4 p.m. ET. Subscribe. Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Meta's metaverse could track you more than you ever imagined. Facebook is now...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
technave.com

Facebook might have to pay ~RM83 million to become Meta

Remember Facebook's decision to rebrand last week? CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company will be known as 'Meta' going forward, but things might not be as easy as he hoped. Moreover, it might end up being more expensive than expected. According to TMZ (via AppleInsider), there's already a company...
INTERNET
CNN

Facebook is shutting down its facial recognition software

(CNN Business) — Facebook said Tuesday it plans to stop using facial-recognition software that could automatically recognize people in photos and videos posted on the social network, marking a massive shift both for the tech industry and for a company known for collecting vast amounts of data about its billions of users.
INTERNET
CNN

Facebook whistleblower: Mark Zuckerberg should step down as CEO

New York (CNN Business) — Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said Monday she believes the company would be "stronger" if founder Mark Zuckerberg stepped down as chief executive. "I think it is unlikely the company will change if he remains CEO," she said during an on-stage interview at the Web Summit...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
ithinkdiff.com

Facebook’s Nick Clegg attacks Apple’s ATT privacy feature, again

“This is an old-fashioned commercial land grab where they are using their dominant position in one of the leading operating systems to tilt the scales in their favour. It’s absolutely not some highfalutin’, high-minded reason,” he continued. “We think this is a flagrant example of double standards.”. Knowing its digital...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Name Change#Media Company#Alphabet#Cnn Business#Mvrs#Greek
cryptonews.com

Zuckerberg Makes Another Meta Move, Coinbase Subscription + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. As they build "for the metaverse," Meta (formerly Facebook) is updating their Subscriptions product "so now creators can earn more." "We're launching a promotional link for creators for their Subscriptions offering. When people subscribe using this link, creators will keep all the money they earn (minus taxes)," CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post, adding that the company is also "launching a bonus program that pays creators for each new subscriber they get as part of our USD 1bn creator investment announced this summer."
BUSINESS
AFP

Whistleblower blasts Facebook's Meta rebrand

Whistleblower Frances Haugen issued a stinging rebuke of Facebook's "Meta" rebrand on Monday, accusing the company of yet again prioritising expansion over people's safety. The company last week announced it was changing the name of Facebook's parent company to "Meta" to signal the change in focus. 
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Storm Lake Times

Facebook’s rebrand: ‘Meta’ cannot exist without ‘data’

Facebook, Inc. has been nothing short of a dumpster fire lately. The social media behemoth founded by Mark Zuckerberg finds itself bogged down in controversies ranging from a new report on the harmful effects of Instagram use on teens’ mental health to leaked documents aptly dubbed “The Facebook Papers” that detail a toxic corporate culture unable to put humankind ahead of profit margins. Last Thursday amid the fallout from these revelations, Mr. Zuckerberg announced Facebook will be rebranded as “Meta” to reflect the company’s technological ambitions in becoming a creative leader for “the metaverse” — the fusion of online platforms and communities into a single, shared experience in rendered virtual reality. But in classic Facebook fashion, Meta remains painstakingly true to Mr. Zuckerberg’s own personal brand by only telling one side of the story. The other side? Data.
INTERNET
CNN

Cryptocurrencies rally on Facebook's 'Meta' rebrand

New York (CNN Business) — Facebook announced its company rebrand just last week, but a little-known cryptocurrency is already rallying in anticipation of an expanding metaverse. On Saturday, mana, a gaming cryptocurrency used to buy and sell virtual land, surged to a record high of $4.16, more than 400% above...
MARKETS
CNN

Big Tech television ads paint a rosy picture of a problematic industry

New York (CNN Business) — Facebook launched a television ad series recently that does not showcase any product for sale or new feature on its platforms. Instead, Facebook (FB) wants TV viewers to meet an employee named Jack. Jack tells viewers he's from New Orleans as he holds up what...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Is This Company an Up and Coming Amazon Aggregator?

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. In the e-commerce space, a rush is happening in high tech and software-as-a-service (SaaS), and it’s being fueled by Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) aggregators. The newest one to date is Grove Inc (NASDAQ:GRVI).
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy