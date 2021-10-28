CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Game Bound Week 8: Packers-Cardinals headline TNF as Colts and Bucs face key divisional games

INDIANAPOLIS – The best matchup of the upcoming NFL schedule kicks off week 8 as the Cardinals (7-0) host the Packers (6-1) on Thursday Night Football.

Both teams enter the game hot. Arizona has won seven in a row, while Green Bay has taken six straight after a disastrous opening weekend against the Saints.

This week’s Big Game Bound will have a report from the Packers’ beat as the team battles COVID-19 issues.  Plus, it checks in with the Colts and Buccaneers as they prepare for important divisional matchups.

Retired NFL coach Chuck Pagano joins host Chris Hagan to talk about his 18 seasons on the sideline in the league. The defensive-minded coach gives his thoughts on trying to stop NFL leading rusher Derrick Henry.

Former Titans running back Jarrett Payton also gives his weekly picks after going 3-0 last week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

