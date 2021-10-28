CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

This Is Indiana's Most Common Superstition

By Ginny Reese
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

We've all heard that walking underneath a ladder can cause some serious bad luck and that knocking on wood cancels out any bad happenings. And while some may not admit it, we can all be a little superstitious at times.

There are superstitions of all kinds- good and bad.

Paysbig.com compiled a list of each state's most common superstition. To compile the list, the website used Google AdWords to analyze the search volume of more than 200 words related to superstitions.

According to the list, Indiana's most common superstition is the classic lucky rabbits foot . The foot of a rabbit is said to bring good luck to anyone who carries it. This belief is held all around the world.

According to the study, the most common superstition across the country is that throwing salt over your shoulder will cancel out bad luck and that spilling salt is a sign of bad luck. That superstition is the most common in 17 states.

Other popular superstitions on the list include:

  • lucky pennies
  • lucky rabbits foot
  • good luck ladybug
  • lucky prime numbers
  • four leaf clover
  • Friday the 13th
  • black cat crosses path

Click here to check out the full study.

