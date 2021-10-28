CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Mitt Romney dresses as Ted Lasso for Halloween

By Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz, The Hill
WLNS
WLNS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O4LpC_0cfUOAK400

( The Hill ) — Sen. Mitt Romney is adding some pep — and a mustache — to the upper chamber, debuting a “Ted Lasso”-inspired costume for Halloween.

The Utah Republican posted an image of himself on Thursday dressed as the Apple TV show’s earnest protagonist, complete with a Lasso-ism or two, and a little “Friday Night Lights”:

Jason Sudeikis , who stars as Lasso, frequently portrayed Romney on “Saturday Night Live” during the then-GOP presidential nominee’s 2012 White House bid.

It’s not the first time that a member of the Romney clan has gotten in the Halloween spirit.

Back in 2019, the 74-year-old lawmaker’s grandson, Thomas Romney, dressed as “Pierre Delecto.” The fictional French figure was the name of Romney’s online alter ego that he used for a Twitter account.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
MinnPost

Mitt Romney is wrong about the filibuster

As the only Republican senator who voted to convict Donald Trump at both impeachment trials, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has standing to make principled arguments about partisanship and rising above it, about the rule of law and respecting it and about speaking truth to power. But I disagree. The Constitution...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Daily Beast

Seth Meyers Drags Romney and Sinema for ‘Ruining’ ‘Ted Lasso’

Seth Meyers spent 12-and-a-half minutes of his last Late Night of the week on Thursday breaking down just how much of a “shit-covered, ass-over-tea kettle clusterfuck” the Democrats’ attempt to pass President Joe Biden’s social safety net expansion has become. But he started by drawing attention to the weirdest thing that happened in Washington today.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Mitt Romney roasted for dumb billionaire defense

Music journalist Brian "B-Dot" Miller and former Trump Org exec Barbara Res join MSNBC's Ari Melber for Fallback Friday, an irreverent segment on The Beat. The trio discuss Mitt Romney's weird analogy to slam the billionaire tax plan, Facebook's new name and more.Oct. 29, 2021.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Primetimer

Mitt Romney and Kyrsten Sinema weaponized Ted Lasso for political gains

The controversial U.S. senators' Halloween cosplay is the latest in a "rocky year for Ted Lasso fans," says Matt Schimkowitz. "We all hate this kind of petty pandering that politicians play into," says Schimkowitz. "The 'Pokémon Go To Polls-ification' of American politics is shamefully disrespectful to all the people currently being crushed by the systemic oppression of our government. Great, you watched a TV. How very human of you. Even worse, weaponizing a show that focuses its emotional core on empathy for the political gains of two people that are currently making everyone’s lives worse is a real slap in the face. To put it more elegantly, this sucks. Anyway, enjoy being haunted by these photos. It sucks, and we hate it and think you will too. Sure, this is a bit of a political post on an entertainment website, but I’m sure both sides of the aisle can agree, we adults do not want our politicians using pop culture to convince us that they’re actual people. Ted Lasso may never recover, and honestly, if this is what people get out of the show, maybe it shouldn’t."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Mitt Romney
floridapolitics.com

Mitt Romney to speak at FSU

Romney remains an unpopular figure among some Republican circles. Utah Sen. Mitt Romney will speak at Florida State University next week as part of FSU’s Strengthening American Democracy speaker series. Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, is among the toughest Republican critics of former President Donald Trump. The speaker series...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Mitt Romney calls Democrats ‘desperate’ to pass Biden spending bill

As President Biden’s spending package faces labored debate, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, suggested on "Special Report" that Democrats are willing to do "almost anything" in their desperation to pass the bill. Romney: Well, I think the Democrats are pretty desperate. They want to get something done for the president because...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Utah Republican#Apple#Tedlasso#Gop#French#Twitter#Wlns 6 News
The Week

Democrats should try negotiating with Mitt Romney

Is President Biden's "build back better" agenda in jeopardy?. It depends on what you mean by the question. I have every confidence that the Democrats in Congress will get their act together to pass some version of their reconciliation bill, however scaled down, along with the infrastructure bill that already passed the Senate with a large bipartisan majority. What, precisely, will be in the bill is harder to say, since the answer depends on the two moderate Democratic Senate holdouts, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Krysten Sinema of Arizona. That is what's causing so much anxiety among progressives.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

House Democrats dig their heels in after Manchin outburst as Biden agenda remains in jeopardy

House Democrats are digging in their heels on requiring support from all 50 Democratic senators for President Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act before they’ll vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate.Speaking at his weekly post-caucus meeting press conference, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said he hopes that the House will “be in a position” to vote on both measures “at some point this week,” but stressed that a commitment from all Democratic senators — including West Virginia’s Joe Manchin — would be needed before anything reaches the House floor.“I believe that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

For Democrats, all Republicans are Trump

In 2012, sitting Vice President Joe Biden, the current president and leader of the Democratic Party, told a crowd that Mitt Romney wanted to restore slavery and enslave black people. If Biden could say something that completely deranged and defamatory about such an inoffensive politician as Romney, then whom will...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Halloween
Daily Beast

Jimmy Kimmel Embarrasses QAnoners Who Waited Hours for JFK Jr.

“You know, the country is getting crazier by the minute,” Jimmy Kimmel said Tuesday night. He could have been referring to any number of ridiculous developments, but he specifically wanted to talk about hundreds of “QAnon nuts” who gathered in Dallas, Texas, to “witness the triumphant return of John F. Kennedy Jr., who you may recall is dead.”
DALLAS, TX
Washington Examiner

Biden's agenda is dead

There is no doubt about it: The Biden administration is a failure, and so is the president’s agenda. Just 10 months into his presidency, President Joe Biden has suffered a massive political beating. Republicans swept Virginia on Tuesday night, winning almost every single state election less than a year after Biden won the state by 10 points. New Jersey came uncomfortably close to falling to the GOP as well.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WLNS

WLNS

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy