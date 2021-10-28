CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Mitt Romney dresses as Ted Lasso for Halloween

By The Hill, Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rCRl_0cfUO8dr00

( The Hill ) — Sen. Mitt Romney is adding some pep — and a mustache — to the upper chamber, debuting a “Ted Lasso”-inspired costume for Halloween.

The Utah Republican posted an image of himself on Thursday dressed as the Apple TV show’s earnest protagonist, complete with a Lasso-ism or two, and a little “Friday Night Lights”:

Jason Sudeikis , who stars as Lasso, frequently portrayed Romney on “Saturday Night Live” during the then-GOP presidential nominee’s 2012 White House bid.

It’s not the first time that a member of the Romney clan has gotten in the Halloween spirit.

Back in 2019, the 74-year-old lawmaker’s grandson, Thomas Romney, dressed as “Pierre Delecto.” The fictional French figure was the name of Romney’s online alter ego that he used for a Twitter account.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
MinnPost

Mitt Romney is wrong about the filibuster

As the only Republican senator who voted to convict Donald Trump at both impeachment trials, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has standing to make principled arguments about partisanship and rising above it, about the rule of law and respecting it and about speaking truth to power. But I disagree. The Constitution...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Daily Beast

Seth Meyers Drags Romney and Sinema for ‘Ruining’ ‘Ted Lasso’

Seth Meyers spent 12-and-a-half minutes of his last Late Night of the week on Thursday breaking down just how much of a “shit-covered, ass-over-tea kettle clusterfuck” the Democrats’ attempt to pass President Joe Biden’s social safety net expansion has become. But he started by drawing attention to the weirdest thing that happened in Washington today.
CONGRESS & COURTS
primetimer.com

Jason Sudeikis indicates he isn't a fan of Mitt Romney's Ted Lasso costume

Sudeikis, who played Romney on SNL, has been liking numerous tweets of people dressed as Coach Lasso for Halloween, including Ryan Seacrest. But Sudeikis has yet to like any of Romney's tweets as Lasso from Thursday. Sudeikis also liked former SNL writer/producer Alex Baze's tweet in response to Romney: “The scariest thing he could think of was kindness.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Mitt Romney
The Independent

Mitt Romney dresses up as Ted Lasso and gives biscuits to ‘boss’ Sinema in bizarre series of social media posts

Republican Utah Senator and 2012 Presidential nominee Mitt Romney dressed up as Ted Lasso of Apple TV+ and gave biscuits to DemocraticArizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema in a bizarre series of social media posts. Mr Romney tweeted out a gif on Thursday morning of himself walking out of his office, tapping a sign saying “believe” along with the caption “If you believe in yourself, and have clear eyes and full hearts – you can’t lose”. In a subsequent post, Mr Romney catches a football while walking through the halls of Congress, tweeting: “Warming up for Halloween weekend with the grandkids....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘legitimately nuts’, says Adam Schiff

California Democratic Representative Adam Schiff has said that his fellow House member Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, and her ilk aren’t playing politics but are instead “legitimately nuts”. Mr Schiff spoke to The Daily Beast podcast The New Abnormal, saying that “we’re at a very tenuous point in the history of our democracy” and mentioned “singularly destructive voices like Tucker Carlson” as well as “people running around the country still pushing the Big Lie to strip independent elections officials of their duties and get them over to Trump acolytes who will overturn the next election if they lose...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Utah Republican#Apple#Tedlasso#Gop#White House#French#Twitter
The Independent

House Democrats dig their heels in after Manchin outburst as Biden agenda remains in jeopardy

House Democrats are digging in their heels on requiring support from all 50 Democratic senators for President Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act before they’ll vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate.Speaking at his weekly post-caucus meeting press conference, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said he hopes that the House will “be in a position” to vote on both measures “at some point this week,” but stressed that a commitment from all Democratic senators — including West Virginia’s Joe Manchin — would be needed before anything reaches the House floor.“I believe that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
Washington Examiner

For Democrats, all Republicans are Trump

In 2012, sitting Vice President Joe Biden, the current president and leader of the Democratic Party, told a crowd that Mitt Romney wanted to restore slavery and enslave black people. If Biden could say something that completely deranged and defamatory about such an inoffensive politician as Romney, then whom will...
POTUS
Fox News

Lindsey Graham told police to 'use' their guns against Jan. 6 rioters: 'Take back the Senate!'

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham urged Capitol police to use their guns and regain control of the Capitol on Jan. 6, a new report details. "What are you doing? Take back the Senate! You've got guns. Use them," Graham told Capitol police, according to an extensive report from the Washington Post, which described Graham as "irate" that senators were forced to leave their chambers during the storming of the Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy