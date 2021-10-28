Inhibition of the RacGEF VAV3 by the small molecule IODVA1 impedes RAC signaling and overcomes resistance to tyrosine kinase inhibition in acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Psoriasis is a common, chronic, and recurrent inflammatory disease. It is characterized by hyperproliferation and abnormal differentiation of keratinocytes. Keratinocyte death is also involved in many pathophysiological conditions and amplifies the inflammatory cascade. As a newly recognized form of cell death, ferroptosis is involved in several inflammatory diseases. In this study, we aimed to investigate a previously unrecognized role for ferroptosis in psoriasis. Ferroptosis is mediated by lipid peroxidation and iron overload. Compared with normal lesions, the mRNA expression of acyl-CoA synthetase long-chain family member 4 (ACSL4), prostaglandin-endoperoxide synthase 2 (PTGS2), and transferrin receptor (TFRC) were highly expressed in psoriatic lesions, with decreased levels of glutathione peroxidase 4 (GPX4), ferritin light chain (FTL), and ferritin heavy chain 1 (FTH1). The protein levels of ACSL4 and GPX4 were consistent with their mRNA levels. A similar tendency of ferroptosis was also observed in erastin-treated human primary keratinocytes and the Imiquimod (IMQ)-induced model of psoriasis. To investigate the correlation between inflammation and peroxidation, we analyzed single-cell RNA-sequencing data and identified 15 cell types. There was a high correlation between the activity of the lipid oxidation and the Th22/Th17 response in keratinocytes at a single-cell level. Moreover, ferrostatin-1 (Fer-1), a potent inhibitor of lipid peroxidation, suppressed ferroptosis-related changes in erastin-treated keratinocytes and alleviated psoriasiform dermatitis of IMQ-induced models. Additionally, Fer-1 blocked inflammatory responses in vitro and in vivo, reducing the production of cytokines including TNF-Î±, IL-6, IL-1Î±, IL-1Î², IL-17, IL-22, and IL-23. This study revealed an expression pattern of ferroptosis in which specific molecules enhance inflammatory reactions in psoriasis.
Comments / 0