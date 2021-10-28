CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Inhibition of the RacGEF VAV3 by the small molecule IODVA1 impedes RAC signaling and overcomes resistance to tyrosine kinase inhibition in acute lymphoblastic leukemia

By Shailaja Hegde
Nature.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAberrant RHO guanine nucleotide exchange factor (RhoGEF) activation is chief mechanism driving abnormal activation of their GTPase targets in transformation and tumorigenesis. Consequently, a small-molecule inhibitor of RhoGEF can make an anti-cancer drug. We used cellular, mouse, and humanized models of RAC-dependent BCR-ABL1-driven and Ph-like acute lymphoblastic leukemia to identify VAV3,...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Nature.com

Genome-wide association study identifies susceptibility loci for acute myeloid leukemia

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a hematological malignancy with an undefined heritable risk. Here we perform a meta-analysis of three genome-wide association studies, with replication in a fourth study, incorporating a total of 4018 AML cases and 10488 controls. We identify a genome-wide significant risk locus for AML at 11q13.2 (rs4930561; P"‰="‰2.15"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’8; KMT5B). We also identify a genome-wide significant risk locus for the cytogenetically normal AML sub-group (N"‰="‰1287) at 6p21.32 (rs3916765; P"‰="‰1.51"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’10; HLA). Our results inform on AML etiology and identify putative functional genes operating in histone methylation (KMT5B) and immune function (HLA).
CANCER
Medical News Today

What are the medications and treatments for acute myeloid leukemia?

Acute myeloid leukemia (ALM) medications and treatments aim to stop the cancer’s growth and spread. Some options doctors use to treat the condition include chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and corticosteroids. ALM is an aggressive bone marrow cancer. It damages the immune system and can cause dangerous bleeding. Treatment for AML focuses...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Enasidenib plus Azacytidine Improved Response Rates for Newly Diagnosed IDH2-Mutant Acute Myeloid Leukemia

A phase 1b/2 trial found that the combination of enasidenib plus azacytidine improved overall responses and was well tolerated compared with azacytidine monotherapy for patients with newly diagnosed, mutant-IDH2 acute myeloid leukemia. Enasidenib plus azacytidine was well tolerated and improved responses compared with azacytidine treatment alone among patients with newly...
CANCER
Nature.com

Smooth muscle 22 alpha protein inhibits VSMC foam cell formation by supporting normal LXRÎ± signaling, ameliorating atherosclerosis

Vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) are indispensable components in foam cell formation in atherosclerosis. However, the mechanism behind foam cell formation of VSMCs has not been addressed. We found a potential association between deletion of smooth muscle (SM) 22Î± and deregulated nuclear receptors liver X receptors (LXRs)/retinoid X receptor (RXR) signaling in mice. Here, we investigated the roles of SM22Î± in LXRÎ±-modulated cholesterol homeostasis, and explore possible mechanisms underlying this process. We identified that the depletion of SM22Î± was a primary event driving VSMC cholesterol accumulation and the development of atherosclerosis in mice. Proteomic and lipidomic analysis validated that downregulation of SM22Î± was correlated with reduced expression of LXRÎ± and ATP-binding cassette transporter (ABCA) 1 and increased cholesteryl ester in phenotypically modulated VSMCs induced by platelets-derived growth factor (PDGF)-BB. Notably, LXRÎ± was mainly distributed in the cytoplasm rather than the nucleus in the neointimal and Sm22Î±âˆ’/âˆ’ VSMCs. Loss of SM22Î± inhibited the nuclear import of LXRÎ± and reduced ABCA1-mediated cholesterol efflux via promoting depolymerization of actin stress fibers. Affinity purification and mass spectrometry (AP-MS) analysis, co-immunoprecipitation and GST pull-down assays, confocal microscopy, and stochastic optical reconstruction microscopy (STORM) revealed that globular-actin (G-actin), monomeric actin, interacted with and retained LXRÎ± in the cytoplasm in PDGF-BB-treated and Sm22Î±âˆ’/âˆ’ VSMCs. This interaction blocked LXRÎ± binding to Importin Î±, a karyopherin that mediates the trafficking of macromolecules across the nuclear envelope, and the resulting reduction of LXRÎ± transcriptional activity. Increasing SM22Î± expression restored nuclear localization of LXRÎ± and removed cholesterol accumulation via inducing actin polymerization, ameliorating atherosclerosis. Our findings highlight that LXRÎ± is a mechanosensitive nuclear receptor and that the nuclear import of LXRÎ± maintained by the SM22Î±-actin axis is a potential target for blockade of VSMC foam cell formation and development of anti-atherosclerosis.
HEBEI, CN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acute Leukemia#Lymphoid Leukemia#Rac#Bcr#Tki
Nature.com

Targeting miR-126 in inv(16) acute myeloid leukemia inhibits leukemia development and leukemia stem cell maintenance

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) harboring inv(16)(p13q22) expresses high levels of miR-126. Here we show that the CBFB-MYH11 (CM) fusion gene upregulates miR-126 expression through aberrant miR-126 transcription and perturbed miR-126 biogenesis via the HDAC8/RAN-XPO5-RCC1 axis. Aberrant miR-126 upregulation promotes survival of leukemia-initiating progenitors and is critical for initiating and maintaining CM-driven AML. We show that miR-126 enhances MYC activity through the SPRED1/PLK2-ERK-MYC axis. Notably, genetic deletion of miR-126 significantly reduces AML rate and extends survival in CM knock-in mice. Therapeutic depletion of miR-126 with an anti-miR-126 (miRisten) inhibits AML cell survival, reduces leukemia burden and leukemia stem cell (LSC) activity in inv(16) AML murine and xenograft models. The combination of miRisten with chemotherapy further enhances the anti-leukemia and anti-LSC activity. Overall, this study provides molecular insights for the mechanism and impact of miR-126 dysregulation in leukemogenesis and highlights the potential of miR-126 depletion as a therapeutic approach for inv(16) AML.
CANCER
Nature.com

Acute pancreatitis in children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia correlates with L-asparaginase dose intensity

L-Asparaginase (l-Asp) is an important therapeutic for childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Asparaginase-associated pancreatitis (AAP) is a severe complication of l-Asp related to the dosage. We investigated the incidence of, and risk factors for, AAP in pediatric patients with ALL. Methods. From January 2002 to December 2018, pediatric patients with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Inhibition of keratinocyte ferroptosis suppresses psoriatic inflammation

Psoriasis is a common, chronic, and recurrent inflammatory disease. It is characterized by hyperproliferation and abnormal differentiation of keratinocytes. Keratinocyte death is also involved in many pathophysiological conditions and amplifies the inflammatory cascade. As a newly recognized form of cell death, ferroptosis is involved in several inflammatory diseases. In this study, we aimed to investigate a previously unrecognized role for ferroptosis in psoriasis. Ferroptosis is mediated by lipid peroxidation and iron overload. Compared with normal lesions, the mRNA expression of acyl-CoA synthetase long-chain family member 4 (ACSL4), prostaglandin-endoperoxide synthase 2 (PTGS2), and transferrin receptor (TFRC) were highly expressed in psoriatic lesions, with decreased levels of glutathione peroxidase 4 (GPX4), ferritin light chain (FTL), and ferritin heavy chain 1 (FTH1). The protein levels of ACSL4 and GPX4 were consistent with their mRNA levels. A similar tendency of ferroptosis was also observed in erastin-treated human primary keratinocytes and the Imiquimod (IMQ)-induced model of psoriasis. To investigate the correlation between inflammation and peroxidation, we analyzed single-cell RNA-sequencing data and identified 15 cell types. There was a high correlation between the activity of the lipid oxidation and the Th22/Th17 response in keratinocytes at a single-cell level. Moreover, ferrostatin-1 (Fer-1), a potent inhibitor of lipid peroxidation, suppressed ferroptosis-related changes in erastin-treated keratinocytes and alleviated psoriasiform dermatitis of IMQ-induced models. Additionally, Fer-1 blocked inflammatory responses in vitro and in vivo, reducing the production of cytokines including TNF-Î±, IL-6, IL-1Î±, IL-1Î², IL-17, IL-22, and IL-23. This study revealed an expression pattern of ferroptosis in which specific molecules enhance inflammatory reactions in psoriasis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NIH Director's Blog

Breviscapine Alleviates Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis by Inhibiting TGF-β-activated Kinase 1-dependent Signaling

Background & aims: Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a key component of metabolic syndrome ranging from nonalcoholic fatty liver (NAFL) to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and is now becoming the leading cause of cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma worldwide. However, due to the complex and unclear pathophysiological mechanism, there are no specific approved agents for treating NASH. Breviscapine, a natural flavonoid prescription drug isolated from the traditional Chinese herb Erigeron breviscapus, exhibits a wide range of pharmacological properties, including effects on metabolism. However, the anti-NASH efficacy and mechanisms of breviscapine have not yet been characterized.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

p21-Activated kinases as promising therapeutic targets in hematological malignancies

The p21-Activated Kinases (PAKs) are a family of six serine/threonine kinases that were originally identified as downstream effectors of the Rho GTPases Cdc42 and Rac. Since the first PAK was discovered in 1994, studies have revealed their fundamental and biological importance in the development of physiological systems. Within the cell, PAKs also play significant roles in regulating essential cellular processes such as cytoskeletal dynamics, gene expression, cell survival, and cell cycle progression. These processes are often deregulated in numerous cancers when different PAKs are overexpressed or amplified at the chromosomal level. Furthermore, PAKs modulate multiple oncogenic signaling pathways which facilitate apoptosis escape, uncontrolled proliferation, and drug resistance. There is growing insight into the critical roles of PAKs in regulating steady-state hematopoiesis, including the properties of hematopoietic stem cells (HSC), and the initiation and progression of hematological malignancies. This review will focus on the most recent studies that provide experimental evidence showing how specific PAKs regulate the properties of leukemic stem cells (LSCs) and drug-resistant cells to initiate and maintain hematological malignancies. The current understanding of the molecular and cellular mechanisms by which the PAKs operate in specific human leukemia or lymphomas will be discussed. From a translational point of view, PAKs have been suggested to be critical therapeutic targets and potential prognosis markers; thus, this review will also discuss current therapeutic strategies against hematological malignancies using existing small-molecule PAK inhibitors, as well as promising combination treatments, to sensitize drug-resistant cells to conventional therapies. The challenges of toxicity and non-specific targeting associated with some PAK inhibitors, as well as how future approaches for PAK inhibition to overcome these limitations, will also be addressed.
CANCER
Nature.com

Inhibition of TGF-Î² repairs spinal cord injury by attenuating EphrinB2 expressing through inducing miR-484 from fibroblast

Spinal cord injury (SCI) can lead to severe loss of motor and sensory function with high disability and mortality. The effective treatment of SCI remains unknown. Here we find systemic injection of TGF-Î² neutralizing antibody induces the protection of axon growth, survival of neurons, and functional recovery, whereas erythropoietin-producing hepatoma interactor B2 (EphrinB2) expression and fibroblasts distribution are attenuated. Knockout of TGF-Î² type II receptor in fibroblasts can also decrease EphrinB2 expression and improve spinal cord injury recovery. Moreover, miR-488 was confirmed to be the most upregulated gene related to EphrinB2 releasing in fibroblasts after SCI and miR-488 initiates EphrinB2 expression and physical barrier building through MAPK signaling after SCI. Our study points toward elevated levels of active TGF-Î² as inducer and promoters of fibroblasts distribution, fibrotic scar formation, and EphrinB2 expression, and deletion of global TGF-Î² or the receptor of TGF-Î² in Col1Î±2 lineage fibroblasts significantly improve functional recovery after SCI, which suggest that TGF-Î² might be a therapeutic target in SCI.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Effectiveness and antimicrobial susceptibility profiles during primary antimicrobial prophylaxis for pediatric acute myeloid leukemia

Limited data are available on antimicrobials exposure and microbiology evolution in pediatric acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients underwent antimicrobials prophylaxis. To assess the effectiveness of antimicrobials prophylaxis, antibiotic susceptibilities of bacteria, and exposure of antimicrobials during intensive chemotherapy for AML patients, 90 consecutive de novo AML patients aged 0"“18Â years between January 1, 1997 and March 31, 2018 were enrolled. Vancomycin, ciprofloxacin and voriconazole prophylaxis was administered from January 1, 2010. During the preprophylaxis period, January 1997 to December 2009, 62 patients experienced a total of 87 episodes of bloodstream infection (BSI) and 17 episodes of invasive fungal infection (IFI) among 502 courses of chemotherapy. In contrast, 16 episodes of BSI occurred and no IFIs were reported to occur in 28 patients who received 247 courses of chemotherapy in the prophylaxis period. Patients who received antimicrobial prophylaxis had a significant reduction of BSI, IFI, and febrile neutropenia in comparison with patients without prophylaxis. Exposure to amikacin, carbapenem, amphotericin B was reduced in the prophylaxis period. Imipenem susceptibility of Enterobacter cloacae as well as vancomycin susceptibility of Enterococcus species were reduced in the prophylaxis period. At the time of the last follow up, patients with prophylaxis had a better subsequent 5-year overall survival rate than those without prophylaxis. Prophylactic antimicrobials administration in children with AML who undergo chemotherapy can significantly reduce the rates of life-threatening infection, exposure to antimicrobials, and might result in a better outcome.
CANCER
Nature.com

Statin-mediated disruption of Rho GTPase prenylation and activity inhibits respiratory syncytial virus infection

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a leading cause of severe respiratory tract infections in children. To uncover new antiviral therapies, we developed a live cell-based high content screening approach for rapid identification of RSV inhibitors and characterized five drug classes which inhibit the virus. Among the molecular targets for each hit, there was a strong functional enrichment in lipid metabolic pathways. Modulation of lipid metabolites by statins, a key hit from our screen, decreases the production of infectious virus through a combination of cholesterol and isoprenoid-mediated effects. Notably, RSV infection globally upregulates host protein prenylation, including the prenylation of Rho GTPases. Treatment by statins or perillyl alcohol, a geranylgeranyltransferase inhibitor, reduces infection in vitro. Of the Rho GTPases assayed in our study, a loss in Rac1 activity strongly inhibits the virus through a decrease in F protein surface expression. Our findings provide new insight into the importance of host lipid metabolism to RSV infection and highlight geranylgeranyltransferases as an antiviral target for therapeutic development.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Oncotarget: Inducing apoptosis in T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Oncotarget published "Inhibition of the MAP2K7-JNK pathway with 5Z-7-oxozeaenol induces apoptosis in T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia" which reported that mechanistically, 5Z7O-mediated apoptosis was caused by the downregulation of regulators of the G2/M checkpoint and the inhibition of survival pathways. The anti-leukemic capacity of 5Z7O was evaluated using leukemic cells from...
CANCER
Nature.com

A prospective biomarker analysis of alvocidib followed by cytarabine and mitoxantrone in MCL-1-dependent relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia

Overall outcomes are dismal in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Alvocidib is a multi-cyclin-dependent kinase (multi-CDK) inhibitor with potent activity against CDK9. CDK9 forms a complex with cyclin T1, positive transcription elongation factor b, which exists in a superenhancer complex to regulate the activity of RNA-polymerase II. By inhibiting CDK9, alvocidib leads to the suppression of RNA-polymerase II-mediated transcription of myeloid cell leukemia-1 (MCL-1), a pro-survival BCL-2 family member that inhibits the intrinsic pathway of apoptosis and promotes leukemia survival [1]. MCL-1 has a short half-life and is dependent on continuous transcription from RNA-polymerase II for activity [2]. There is a strong rationale to investigate targeted strategies of MCL-1 inhibition in diverse AML treatment settings.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: PRL3-zumab as an immunotherapy to inhibit tumors expressing PRL3 oncoprotein

In this article the funding from 'Open Fund-Individual Research Grant (OF-IRG), National Medical Research Council (NMRC) Singapore with the project ID of NMRC/OFIRG/0053/2017' was omitted. These authors contributed equally: Min Thura, Abdul Qader Al-Aidaroos. Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology, Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore, 138673, Singapore.
CANCER
Nature.com

Activation of G protein coupled estrogen receptor prevents chemotherapy-induced intestinal mucositis by inhibiting the DNA damage in crypt cell in an extracellular signal-regulated kinase 1- and 2- dependent manner

Chemotherapy-induced intestinal mucositis (CIM) is a common adverse reaction to antineoplastic treatment with few appropriate, specific interventions. We aimed to identify the role of the G protein coupled estrogen receptor (GPER) in CIM and its mechanism. Adult male C57BL/6 mice were intraperitoneally injected with 5-fluorouracil to establish the CIM model. The selective GPER agonist G-1 significantly inhibited weight loss and histological damage in CIM mice and restored mucosal barrier dysfunction, including improving the expression of ZO-1, increasing the number of goblet cells, and decreasing mucosal permeability. Moreover, G-1 treatment did not alter the antitumor effect of 5-fluorouracil. In the CIM model, G-1 therapy reduced the expression of proapoptotic protein and cyclin D1 and cyclin B1, reversed the changes in the number of TUNEL+ cells, Ki67+ and bromodeoxyuridine+ cells in crypts. The selective GPER antagonist G15 eliminated all of the above effects caused by G-1 on CIM, and application of G15 alone increased the severity of CIM. GPER was predominantly expressed in ileal crypts, and G-1 inhibited the DNA damage induced by 5-fluorouracil in vivo and vitro, as confirmed by the decrease in the number of Î³H2AX+ cells in the crypts and the comet assay results. Referring to the data from GEO dataset we verified GPER activation restored ERK1/2 activity in CIM and 5-fluorouracil-treated IEC-6 cells. Once the effects of G-1 on ERK1/2 activity were abolished with the ERK1/2 inhibitor PD0325901, the effects of G-1 on DNA damage both in vivo and in vitro were eliminated. Correspondingly, all of the manifestations of G-1 protection against CIM were inhibited by PD0325901, such as body weight and histological changes, the mucosal barrier, the apoptosis and proliferation of crypt cells. In conclusion, GPER activation prevents CIM by inhibiting crypt cell DNA damage in an ERK1/2-dependent manner, suggesting GPER might be a target preventing CIM.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Outcomes in adolescent and young adult patients (16 to 30 years) compared to younger patients treated for high-risk B-lymphoblastic leukemia: report from Children's Oncology Group Study AALL0232

Adolescent and young adult (AYA) patients 16"“30 years old with high-risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia (HR-ALL) have inferior outcomes compared to younger HR-ALL patients. AALL0232 was a Phase 3 randomized Children's Oncology Group trial for newly diagnosed HR B-ALL (1"“30 years). Between 2004 and 2011, 3154 patients enrolled with 3040 eligible and evaluable for induction. AYA patients comprised 20% of patients (16"“21 years, n"‰="‰551; 22"“30 years, n"‰="‰46). 5-year event-free survival and overall survival was 65.4"‰Â±"‰2.2% and 77.4"‰Â±"‰2.0% for AYA patients compared to 78.1"‰Â±"‰0.9% and 87.3"‰Â±"‰0.7% for younger patients (p"‰<"‰0.0001). Five-year cumulative incidence of relapse was 18.5"‰Â±"‰1.7% for AYA patients and 13.5"‰Â±"‰0.7% for younger patients (p"‰="‰0.006), largely due to increased marrow relapses (14.0"‰Â±"‰1.5% versus 9.1"‰Â±"‰0.6%; p"‰<"‰0.0001). Additionally, induction failure rate was higher in AYA (7.2"‰Â±"‰1.1% versus 3.5"‰Â±"‰0.4%; p"‰<"‰0.001) and post-induction remission deaths were significantly higher in AYA (5.7"‰Â±"‰1.0% versus 2.4"‰Â±"‰0.3%; p"‰<"‰0.0001). AALL0232 enrolled the largest number of AYA B-ALL patients to date, demonstrating significantly inferior survival and greater rates of treatment-related toxicities compared to younger patients. Although treatment intensification has improved outcomes in younger patients, they have not been associated with the same degree of improvement for older patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

EZH1/2 inhibition augments the anti-tumor effects of sorafenib in hepatocellular carcinoma

Both EZH2 and its homolog EZH1 function as histone H3 Lysine 27 (H3K27) methyltransferases and repress the transcription of target genes. Dysregulation of H3K27 trimethylation (H3K27me3) plays an important role in the development and progression of cancers such as hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). This study investigated the relationship between the expression of EZH1/2 and the level of H3K27me3 in HCC. Additionally, the role of EZH1/2 in cell growth, tumorigenicity, and resistance to sorafenib were also analyzed. Both the lentiviral knockdown and the pharmacological inhibition of EZH1/2 (UNC1999) diminished the level of H3K27me3 and suppressed cell growth in liver cancer cells, compared with EZH1 or EZH2 single knockdown. Although a significant association was observed between EZH2 expression and H3K27me3 levels in HCC samples, overexpression of EZH1 appeared to contribute to enhanced H3K27me3 levels in some EZH2lowH3K27me3high cases. Akt suppression following sorafenib treatment resulted in an increase of the H3K27me3 levels through a decrease in EZH2 phosphorylation at serine 21. The combined use of sorafenib and UNC1999 exhibited synergistic antitumor effects in vitro and in vivo. Combination treatment canceled the sorafenib-induced enhancement in H3K27me3 levels, indicating that activation of EZH2 function is one of the mechanisms of sorafenib-resistance in HCC. In conclusion, sorafenib plus EZH1/2 inhibitors may comprise a novel therapeutic approach in HCC.
CANCER
Nature.com

EGFR Regulates the Hippo pathway by promoting the tyrosine phosphorylation of MOB1

The Hippo pathway is frequently dysregulated in cancer, leading to the unrestrained activity of its downstream targets, YAP/TAZ, and aberrant tumor growth. However, the precise mechanisms leading to YAP/TAZ activation in most cancers is still poorly understood. Analysis of large tissue collections revealed YAP activation in most head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), but only 29.8% of HNSCC cases present genetic alterations in the FAT1 tumor suppressor gene that may underlie persistent YAP signaling. EGFR is overexpressed in HNSCC and many other cancers, but whether EGFR controls YAP activation is still poorly understood. Here, we discover that EGFR activates YAP/TAZ in HNSCC cells, but independently of its typical signaling targets, including PI3K. Mechanistically, we find that EGFR promotes the phosphorylation of MOB1, a core Hippo pathway component, and the inactivation of LATS1/2 independently of MST1/2. Transcriptomic analysis reveals that erlotinib, a clinical EGFR inhibitor, inactivates YAP/TAZ. Remarkably, loss of LATS1/2, resulting in aberrant YAP/TAZ activity, confers erlotinib resistance on HNSCC and lung cancer cells. Our findings suggest that EGFR-YAP/TAZ signaling plays a growth-promoting role in cancers harboring EGFR alterations, and that inhibition of YAP/TAZ in combination with EGFR might be beneficial to prevent treatment resistance and cancer recurrence.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Hepatic expression of GAA results in enhanced enzyme bioavailability in mice and non-human primates

Pompe disease (PD) is a severe neuromuscular disorder caused by deficiency of the lysosomal enzyme acid alpha-glucosidase (GAA). PD is currently treated with enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) with intravenous infusions of recombinant human GAA (rhGAA). Although the introduction of ERT represents a breakthrough in the management of PD, the approach suffers from several shortcomings. Here, we developed a mouse model of PD to compare the efficacy of hepatic gene transfer with adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors expressing secretable GAA with long-term ERT. Liver expression of GAA results in enhanced pharmacokinetics and uptake of the enzyme in peripheral tissues compared to ERT. Combination of gene transfer with pharmacological chaperones boosts GAA bioavailability, resulting in improved rescue of the PD phenotype. Scale-up of hepatic gene transfer to non-human primates also successfully results in enzyme secretion in blood and uptake in key target tissues, supporting the ongoing clinical translation of the approach.
SCIENCE

