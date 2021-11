After spending the best part of a decade as one half of the creative nucleus of critically acclaimed UK band Slow Club, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rebecca Lucy Taylor had to get out. For the sake of her sanity and driven by the urge follow her own creative instincts as she explains, “I needed to do my own thing without constantly getting a big fat ‘no’ off people.” And so her subversive pop project Self Esteem was born with Taylor stating it was her ambition to use the veneer of pop music as a “Trojan horse” to write about issues close to her heart.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO