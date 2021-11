I’m thrilled to announce that this week’s edition of The Oakland Post is going to be the first 20-page issue our organization has been able to put out since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Being back at 20 pages is an accomplishment our staff is very excited about. Given this special occasion, it only seems right to take some time to update everyone on how our organization is doing and acknowledge those who helped us get to this point.

JOURNALISM ・ 11 DAYS AGO