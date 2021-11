To continue reading this article and others for free, please sign up for our newsletter. Voters in Ward 10 are in the market for a new City Council member. Residents do a lot of shopping here already: Uptown, on the western side of the ward, holds a slew of clothing stores, coffee shops, bars, theaters, and more. Shifting eastward, the ward straddles Interstate 35W and holds the Karmel Mall—”the largest and also the first Somali shopping center in the United States,” according to its owner. Ward 10 also includes one of the most unpopular buildings in Minneapolis: the old Nicollet Avenue K-Mart—now a temporary home to two post office branches that burned during the spring unrest in 2020.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO