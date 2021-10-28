CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsfeed Now: Democrats push to wrap up negotiations on Biden’s spending bill; Haunted inn offers ‘scare’ of a lifetime

By Brittany Reese
 6 days ago

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – Democratic lawmakers said they are closer than ever to a deal on President Joe Biden’s signature social spending bill. But getting to a vote in the house on the infrastructure bill still remains a challenge.

A tornado ripped across a South Texas highway Wednesday.

Officials with Virginia Beach’s public schools are thinking about dismissing schools early on some Wednesdays to help with teachers’ burnout during the pandemic.

Butchers from three states sharpen their knives and their cutting skills for a Texas Roadhouse meat cutting challenge.

Some people decorate their house for Halloween and some people really decorate their house. A Wisconsin man is using the holiday to make a statement with a giant skeleton outside his house carrying an important message.

If you are ready for a scare of a lifetime a trip to a New York Inn may give you the best fright.

One lucky kitten owes its nine lives to a California man after being saved from floodwaters on Sunday.

Washington Post

Hispanic Democrats warn of the perils of dropping immigration proposals from Biden’s domestic spending bill

Democrats who have been frustrated by the lack of progress on making sweeping changes to the immigration system are warning party leaders that Congress needs to include something in President Biden’s signature domestic policy package for the immigrant communities it has promised to help and is counting on to show up in big numbers in the 2022 midterm elections.
Washington Examiner

Biden's agenda is dead

There is no doubt about it: The Biden administration is a failure, and so is the president’s agenda. Just 10 months into his presidency, President Joe Biden has suffered a massive political beating. Republicans swept Virginia on Tuesday night, winning almost every single state election less than a year after Biden won the state by 10 points. New Jersey came uncomfortably close to falling to the GOP as well.
Deadline

Bad Night For Joe Biden As Republican Glenn Youngkin Wins Virginia; New Jersey Governor Wants “Every Vote” Counted In Tight Race

SEVENTH UPDAE, 9:41 PM PT: “This is the announcement that Joe Biden will not be happy to hear and shows how incredibly divided this country is,” said CNN’s Jake Tapper as the cable newser called the Virginia gubernatorial election for Republican Glenn Youngkin. While Democrat Terry McAuliffe has not yet conceded his latest bid for his old job, CNN followed MSNBC in pegging Youngkin as the Old Dominion’s new chief executive just before 9:30 PM PT. The Associated Press called the race for Youngkin at 9:37 PM PT. In a trend that was pretty clear for most of the night, Youngkin...
Reuters

After sobering Virginia upset, Biden to push Democrats to pass spending plans

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Wednesday confronted a sobering defeat for Democrats in Virginia’s gubernatorial election, adding new pressure to resolve Democratic bickering and pass his social and climate agenda. In Virginia's closely watched election for governor on Tuesday, Republican newcomer Glenn Youngkin defeated here Democrat Terry McAuliffe in...
CNN

Biden arrives back in Washington to a political nightmare

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday received an unwelcome wake-up call for his still-new presidency as the Democrat arrived back in Washington from a European excursion suddenly facing a transformed political landscape. Republican Glenn Youngkin's projected gubernatorial victory over Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, which Biden won...
The Independent

House Democrats dig their heels in after Manchin outburst as Biden agenda remains in jeopardy

House Democrats are digging in their heels on requiring support from all 50 Democratic senators for President Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act before they’ll vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate.Speaking at his weekly post-caucus meeting press conference, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said he hopes that the House will “be in a position” to vote on both measures “at some point this week,” but stressed that a commitment from all Democratic senators — including West Virginia’s Joe Manchin — would be needed before anything reaches the House floor.“I believe that...
