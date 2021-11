It is time for part two of our staff's earliest recollections of the library. First up is Librarian Kelsey's memories of coming to the Tillamook County Library as a child. For her, it was "really about the memory of sitting down for storytime. I can still see the shape of the room and the little raised box of carpet around all the shelves, a shade of orange, and then I remember getting book recommendations from Kathy when it was over and the kids and parents were milling about." Kelsey also fondly remembers the special days when library employee Judy was the saran wrap expert for post-storytime treats. "Judy was always in charge of wrapping the cookies or treats for storytime, and I remember this because it was actually kind of difficult for my child hands to get her saran wrap packages open, trying to figure out where the end was and not having lots of patience when a cookie was at stake."

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO