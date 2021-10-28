CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

First Look Teaser for Henry Selick's Stop-Motion 'Wendell and Wild'

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 8 days ago

"Do it again." Netflix has revealed a fun early teaser trailer in the form of a "YouTube playlist" for the stop-motion animated film from director Henry Selick, who hasn't made any new film since Coraline in 2009. This time he's teaming up with Jordan Peele, who is producing and co-wrote the...

www.firstshowing.net

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

The Harder They Fall review: Netflix's starry, bare-knuckled Black Western doesn't stint on style

A man, a horse, a gun: There are only so many ways the West can be won. That hasn't stopped Hollywood from taking its own revisionist cracks at the genre for decades now, and a movie like The Harder They Fall — an electric pulp Western co-produced by Jay Z and featuring a panoply of Black stars — can hardly be faulted for coming out with saddles (and a few other things) blazing. The result sometimes feels like a film made almost entirely of style and swagger, a body count with a killer soundtrack. But there's satisfaction in that kind of bloody, bare-knuckled storytelling too, and in the fresh legacy it spins from old-hat archetypes.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Lightyear' With Chris Evans as Tim Allen's 'Toy Story' Character Releases First Teaser Trailer

Chris Evans is stepping into the role of Buzz Lightyear, the beloved animated character formerly portrayed by Tim Allen, in the upcoming Toy Story prequel Lightyear. Disney and Pixar on Wednesday gave fans their first look at the hotly-anticipated film with the release of the official Lightyear teaser trailer, taking fans to infinity and beyond as Evans swaps out his Captain America title for that of another fan-favorite hero.
MOVIES
Collider

First 'Atlanta' Season 3 Teaser Trailer Makes It Look Like a Horror Movie

Donald Glover served up quite the Halloween treat for us last night, tweeting a cryptic teaser for the hotly anticipated third season of Atlanta. In a seasonally appropriate, spooky twist, the fifty-eight-second long trailer was posted on the website "Gilga.com," only accessible from 8PM to 3AM local time. The teaser...
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

Teaser Trailer: “Wendell and Wild”

Netflix has released the teaser trailer for “Wendell and Wild,” a new stop-motion animated project which sees Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele reunite as the voice of the titular pair of demon brothers. In the film, the pair escape the Underworld and find themselves in a town where they must...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
James
Person
Henry Selick
ComicBook

New Marvel Movie Currently Dominating Every Streaming Service Including Netflix

Never underestimate the power of an Avenger. Marvel Studios released Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+ at the same time earlier this year, but the streaming version of the film cost subscribers an extra $30 with Premier Access. Last month, the streaming service finally added the acclaimed Marvel film to its regular roster, allowing fans to watch it at no extra cost, and it became an instant hit. In fact, following its streaming debut, Black Widow topped all movies in streaming viewership, including those over on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

FIRST LOOK: A meek boy's bully meets a gruesome fate at the hands of a supernatural creature in teaser clip for Guillermo del Toro horror flick Antlers

A first look clip from the upcoming supernatural horror flick Antlers was shared to Searchlight Pictures' official YouTube account on Friday. In the video, a boy named Lucas Weaver, portrayed by Jeremy T. Thomas, is confronted by a bully, played by Cody Davis, who then meets a gruesome end at the hands of a horned creature.
MOVIES
First Showing

First Teaser Trailer for Pixar's 'Lightyear' Exploring the Origins of Buzz

Hello again, Rocketman! Pixar has unveiled the exciting first teaser trailer for Lightyear, one of two brand new Pixar Animation Studios movies arriving in 2022. This one is a sort of prequel to Toy Story, focusing entirely on Buzz Lightyear as a spin-off solo movie about the Space Ranger. Chris Evans will be voicing the real Buzz Lightyear, the astronaut within the Toy Story universe who inspired the action figure. The film will tell "the story of Buzz Lightyear and his adventures to infinity and beyond" - but no other details are known about it yet besides that. This is an impressive first teaser, packed with tons of stunning footage of this space adventure. There's so many details hidden in here already! The strange robo-cat hooked into the ship, the introduction of his classic spacesuit. And more characters we don't know anything about yet! But after this tease - I'm completely sold. Bring on the summer of Lightyear! It's opening in theaters next June.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Music#Feature Film#Coraline Get Out#Selick Peele#Netflixfilm#Afro#Nafets#Cyclops
ComicBook

DOTA: Dragon's Blood Season 2 Sets 2022 Release With First Teaser

DOTA: Dragon's Blood has debuted its first teaser trailer for Season 2! Netflix teamed up with Valve to help produce a new anime series based on the world of the massively popular online game, DOTA 2. Animated by Studio MIR, the same studio behind efforts such as The Legend of Korra, Voltron: Legendary Defender, and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, the first season of DOTA: Dragon's Blood made its debut earlier this Spring and was a hit with not only fans of the original games but fans of anime series as well. So it was no surprise to see a second season announced.
COMICS
mxdwn.com

Pixar’s First ‘Lightyear’ Teaser Trailer Stars Chris Evans as Beloved Astronaut

Entertainment Weekly reports that Lightyear released its first teaser trailer today, starring Chris Evans as the famous Buzz Lightyear. But he won’t be playing the Buzz audiences know from Toy Story, rather “the original Buzz Lightyear.”. Angus MacLane, the director of the upcoming film, explains that this is a story...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Handcrafted and beautiful, meet the 7 best stop-motion movies of all time

In just about any film class, the first thing the teacher will say is that everything in a movie is there for a reason. If a scene is shot from eye-level or a bird's-eye view, that's because the director and cinematographer thought that was best (whether they're right is another story). If a cat wanders through the background of a scene, it was either planned that way or the director decided it was interesting enough to keep. Auteurs such as Alfred Hitchcock planned everything in advance but even go-with-the-flow directors get the final say about which parts of the flow we'll see on screen.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
GeekTyrant

Jeepers! It's the First Teaser Trailer for JEEPERS CREEPERS: REBORN

Screen Media has released the first teaser trailer for Jeepers Creepers: Reborn. This is the fourth Jeepers Creepers film that has been made, but this one is relaunching the franchise. This new one is a complete reboot that will give the franchise a fresh start. Victor Salva, the creator of...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on HBO Max: ‘King Richard,’ ‘Boogie’ and New Mindy Kaling Series

There’s only one feature debuting simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters as part of Warner Bros.’ 2021 experiment this month, but it’s a big one, a biopic that early reviews suggest will be part of the Oscars race and serve as a reminder of what a fine actor Will Smith can be. But there’s more going on on HBO Max this month, including what appears to be a fun, nostalgic holiday film set in the eighties and the latest series from Mindy Kaling. As usual, however, the first of the month doubles as the day a bunch of older films...
MOVIES
ABC 4

The first look at Pixar’s Lightyear and when should you stop trick-or-treating?

On Good Things Utah this morning – The first trailer for Pixar’s “Lightyear” is here! “Good Morning America” exclusively debuted the official teaser trailer for the action-adventure film, which Pixar describes as “the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear,” on Wednesday. Chris Evans is voicing the iconic hero in the Angus MacLane-directed project, which arrives in theaters on June 17, 2022.
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

First Look: ‘Servant’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer and Premiere Date Announcement

Apple TV+’s just released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming third season of the psychological thriller/horror series, Servant. The teaser sets up a battle for the survival of the Turner family, with Leanne promising to do whatever it takes to protect her family. Season three will premiere on January...
TV SERIES
First Showing

Gorgeous First Teaser for HBO's Post-Apocalyptic Saga 'Station Eleven'

"I stood looking over the damage, trying to remember the sweetness of life on Earth… But there is no before… only now." HBO has unveiled a teaser trailer for a post-apocalyptic series titled Station Eleven, adapted from the book of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel. Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines. This limited drama series tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and re-imagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what's been lost. It seems to be less about the apocalyptic virus itself, and more about the people who try to rebuild a new world after; what they look back on and draw from with most of humanity being gone now. The ensemble cast features Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Lori Petty, Nabhaan Rizwan, and Philippine Velge, with Gael Garcìa Bernal and Danielle Deadwyler. This is a beautiful teaser, I'm totally hooked! No idea where this series came from, but it looks mesmerizing. And I'm glad it has some big ideas in it - the voiceover gave me the chills. This is a must watch first look.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy