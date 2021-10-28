First Look Teaser for Henry Selick's Stop-Motion 'Wendell and Wild'

Hello again, Rocketman! Pixar has unveiled the exciting first teaser trailer for Lightyear, one of two brand new Pixar Animation Studios movies arriving in 2022. This one is a sort of prequel to Toy Story, focusing entirely on Buzz Lightyear as a spin-off solo movie about the Space Ranger. Chris Evans will be voicing the real Buzz Lightyear, the astronaut within the Toy Story universe who inspired the action figure. The film will tell "the story of Buzz Lightyear and his adventures to infinity and beyond" - but no other details are known about it yet besides that. This is an impressive first teaser, packed with tons of stunning footage of this space adventure. There's so many details hidden in here already! The strange robo-cat hooked into the ship, the introduction of his classic spacesuit. And more characters we don't know anything about yet! But after this tease - I'm completely sold. Bring on the summer of Lightyear! It's opening in theaters next June.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO