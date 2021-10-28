CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mecosta-Osceola Intermediate School District is accepting applications for the

Cadillac News
 8 days ago

The Mecosta-Osceola Intermediate School District is accepting applications for the following positions: • Speech and Language Pathologist – (full-time...

www.cadillacnews.com

wktn.com

KCS Alumni Committee Accepting Applications

The Kenton City Schools Alumni Committee is accepting applications for people who wish to serve a term on the committee. The term is for the period of January 2022 through December 2024. The positions are for three graduates of Kenton High School. Anyone interested should complete an application form and...
KENTON, OH
TribTown.com

Credit union accepting scholarship applications

Beacon Credit Union has announced the firm will award eight $1,000 student scholarships to Beacon Credit Union members that will be entering their freshman year of college in the fall of 2022. The program is targeted to financially assist students in furthering their education with an accredited college, university or...
SEYMOUR, IN
The Post and Courier

Rollings Middle School of the Arts accepting applications

Dorchester School District 2 officials have announced the district is now accepting student applications for R.H. Rollings Middle School of the Arts for the 2022-2023 school year. District officials say that nearly 280 students will be accepted for the upcoming school year's sixth grade class. Only current fifth grade students...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
#Mop Co Op
ilbusinessdaily.com

Rochester Intermediate School reports 0.2% truancy rate

The truancy rate at Rochester Intermediate School stayed flat at 0.2 percent during the 2018-19 school year, according to a Illinois Business Daily analysis of the latest Illinois schools report card. The school's average daily attendance rate was 95 percent. Students are considered chronically truant if they miss five percent...
ROCHESTER, IL
KTVZ

Redmond School District seeks Budget Committee applicants

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond School District is seeking applicants for two vacant positions on the Budget Committee. The Budget Committee is composed of all five school board members and five appointed Budget Committee members. Budget Committee members are appointed to serve three-year terms. The Budget Committee will begin...
REDMOND, OR
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile County magnet schools now accepting applications

An announcement for Mobile County parents, Mobile County Magnet Schools are now accepting applications. You may have questions on what the process is and why magnet schools might be right for your children. FOX10’s Lenise Ligon sat down with MCPSS’ Rena Philips to talk more about how to apply and...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas ISD Accepting Applications for New Biomedical School

The UT Southwestern campus is the future site of Dallas ISD's newest school: Medical District PK-8 Biomedical School. "So they put one building with my two passions in it," Principal Roberto Gonzalez said. "So I went for it!" Gonzalez wasn't always a principal with DISD. He was a medical doctor...
DALLAS, TX
Hickory Daily Record

Youth council accepting applications

NEWTON — Applications are being accepted through October for high school students who would like to be part of the Catawba County Youth Council. Through the youth council’s monthly meetings and projects, teens have the chance to build their leadership skills, learn more about local issues and build a connection to local government and nonprofits in the county.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
newspressnow.com

Adopt-A-Family program to begin accepting applications

AFL-CIO Community Services will start accepting applications for the Adopt-A-Family Christmas program beginning on Monday, Nov. 1. The program is designed to match families and individuals in need with families, groups and organizations that are willing to help everyone enjoy the Christmas holidays. Applications will be accepted until Wednesday, Dec....
ADVOCACY
Niles Daily Star

Cass County Emergency Repair Program accepting applications

DOWAGIAC – Low-income residents in need of emergency home repairs now have government assistance available. Cass County announced it is accepting applications from eligible residents for an emergency repair program through a Community Development Block Grant awarded to the county. The Cass County Emergency Repair Program is open to all...
CASS COUNTY, MI
KRMG

Students return to Mission Intermediate School in Coweta

COWETA, Okla. — Kids are finally back in their classrooms Monday, two weeks after a tornado damaged Coweta Mission intermediate Grade Center. This comes after the school was hit by a Ef-1 tornado on October 10th. Damage to the building was extensive, with air conditioners ripped from the building, windows broken and more.
COWETA, OK
YourErie

Erie County accepting business applications for ARP funds

If you need help restoring your small business in Erie after COVID-19, the County and the Redevelopment Authority are now accepting applications for grant funding. Through the American Rescue Plan (ARP), the federal government awarded the County of Erie $52.4 million to help mitigate the effects of the pandemic and to help stimulate the Erie […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Mining Journal

Leadership Keweenaw now accepting applications

HOUGHTON — The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications to the 2022 Leadership Keweenaw Program. The program, which offers participants an opportunity to gain valuable leadership skills and networking opportunities, will begin in January and run through June 2022. Enrollees accepted into the program will participate in six...
JOBS
WJON

Volunteers Build New Playground at Riverview Intermediate School

SARTELL -- Students at Riverview Intermediate School in Sartell will soon have a new place to play. District staff, teachers and parents spent the fall break last week installing a new playground system in front of the school. Principal Zach Dingmann says with over 900 students and one playground set...
SARTELL, MN
cherokeephoenix.org

Applications being accepted for Miller Fellowship

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico – Applications are being accepted by the American Indian Graduate Center for its Miller Indigenous Economic Development Fellowship. The Miller Fellowship, a $190,000 program, supports the funding of Native doctoral research in the fields of economics and economic development. Applications must be received by Nov. 19. Visit AIGCS.org for information.
COLLEGES
cascadebusnews.com

Second Annual Dickey Educational Endowment Accepting Applications

(Photo by Isabella Mendes of Pexels) The Dickey Educational Endowment (DEE) 2021 was created by its founder to honor her brother, Mark, and father, Robert, whose lifetime struggles with alcoholism and/or addiction took them from their family far too early. The founder witnessed four generations of her family and others battle the effects of addiction. It has ruined lives, families and relationships. It has prevented people from creating the beautiful, fulfilling life they deserve, a vicious cycle of fear, guilt, shame, blame and pain… the disease keeps you captive.
CHARITIES

