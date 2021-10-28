CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Cuban takes on Big Pharma with new venture

By Susy Solis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 6 days ago

Mavericks owner and billionaire Mark Cuban is taking on big pharma with his latest venture, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company.

The venture spawned from a cold email sent by radiologist Alex Oshmyansky, who was frustrated with the cost of medications and how patients were receiving their prescribed medications. The email got a hugely positive response from Cuban, who then backed the venture.

The company plans to launch an online pharmacy, which will see the 100 most-often prescribed generic prescription drugs. The company plans to be transparent with cost and will tack on a flat 15% margin to the manufacturing price of the drug, plus a $3 dispensing fee. Then will sell that wholesale to pharmacies. The company will then set the suggested retail price.

The company first product will be Albendazole, an antiparasitic drug that sells for around $225 a pill. Patients getting the pill from Mark Cuban Cost Plus would pay $20.

The company will build a plant in Deep Ellum in 2022 which will combine manufacturing, distribution and pharmacy services under one roof.

Washington Monthly

Why Big Pharma Is Winning Again

It is difficult to imagine two presidencies more different in priorities, tone, and legacy than those of Barack Obama and Donald Trump. One of the few things both men had in common, though, was their shared goal of lowering prescription drug costs and their failure to achieve it. While the passage of the Affordable Care Act remains one of Obama’s signature accomplishments—under the law, the uninsured rate reached a record low of 9 percent—Democrats never got enough votes on legislation to lower medication prices, such as by allowing the government to negotiate with drug companies.
U.S. POLITICS
