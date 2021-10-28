CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Drug Supplier Pleads Guilty To Supplying Mac Miller’s Dealer With Fentanyl-Laced Pills

By Bernard Beanz Smalls
 6 days ago

Source: Sun Sentinel / Getty

The man that prosecutors have claimed was responsible for the death of hip-Hop superstar Mac Miller has finally acknowledged his involvement.

In court docs obtained by TMZ , Stephen Walter entered a guilty plea on “one count of distribution of fentanyl.” Walter avoided the other drug-related charge, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, by taking the plea deal. The docs state Walter was the person who supplied Miller’s alleged dealer, Cameron James Pettit, with the fentanyl-laced pills, indirectly linking him to the rapper’s tragic death in September 2018.

Per TMZ :

Prosecutors alleged Walter was the one who indirectly gave Mac’s alleged dealer, Cameron James Pettit , deadly Percocet tablets that ended up causing MM to OD . As we reported, Pettit hit up Walter … who then sent a runner to drop them off that fateful night.

The celebrity gossip site reports the maximum sentence Walter is facing is up to 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine, and a lifetime supervised release. Prosecutors are seeking a 17-year prison sentence for Walter and five years supervised release. TMZ also points out that by pleading guilty, Walter acknowledges “he was fully aware of what he was pawning off that night — counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.”

Another interesting nugget TMZ pointed out is Walter was already on supervised release from a previous drug case he was involved in.

Finally, Mac Miller’s family is getting some justice.

Photo: Sun Sentinel / Getty

