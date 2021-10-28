‘Courageous’ Abilene firefighter credited with saving a life

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene firefighter is credited with saving the life of someone who was choking at a local restaurant earlier this month.

Firefighter Jonathan Boen was honored with a Certificate of Commendation, a City Manager’s coin, and a gift card in response to his ‘courageous’ actions while he was off-duty eating with his family.

“Jonathan was at a local restaurant when he was informed there was another customer choking and unconscious,” according to a social media post, which states, “Jonathan quickly stepped in and performed lifesaving measures.”

Due to Firefighter Boen’s quick thinking, the food was dislodged and the customer was breathing again before first responders arrived.

