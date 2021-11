CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting that killed her husband – also a CPD officer – on the Far Northwest Side this week. Officer Jacqueline Villasenor, 39, was charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter. She is due for a bond hearing on Friday. Jacqueline Villasenor (Credit: Chicago Police) The shooting happened in the 8500 block of West Winona Street, near Foster and Cumberland avenues in the neighborhood just east of O’Hare International Airport. Sources told CBS 2 the incident was one of domestic disturbance – a fight between the husband and wife...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO