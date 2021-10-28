CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Sues to Stop Federal Contractor Vaccine Mandate

By Gordon Byrd
LAKELAND -- Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody announced that they've filed a lawsuit to stop the Biden administration from requiring federal contractors to impose COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

They announced the filing Thursday at the Florida Air Museum in Lakeland. The case will be heard in Tampa federal court. Moody is seeking an injunction and DeSantis is confident the state will get it. He says the contractor rule has gotten less attention but "has more bite" than the OSHA rule proposed by the Biden administration. He says it puts federal contractors in an "impossible" situation.

Moody said "(the feds) have no authority to require vaccines. None whatsoever!" She accused the president of "laughing about freedom" and said Biden imposed the mandate because he was "angry."

Speakers included a blind federal contractor, the wife of a federal contractor employee and others who say the vaccine mandates could cause them to lose their jobs.

The rule is set to go into effect December 8th. DeSantis says it would affect workers at NASA contractors on the Space Coast, as well as state universities and numerous businesses.

Photo: Getty Images

