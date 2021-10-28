CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Woman dies in wreck after possible tornado in Mississippi

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a woman died in a car accident on the Mississippi Gulf Coast after a possible tornado swept through the area.

WLOX-TV reports a woman was driving down Highway 63 at around 9 p.m. Wednesday when her vehicle flipped multiple times. She was thrown from the car and died, Jackson County Emergency Management Agency Director Earl Etheridge said.

A house near the crash was also damaged Wednesday night. Etheridge said officials believe both the car accident and the damage to the house were caused by a tornado, but that he needs to wait for a confirmation from the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning on Wednesday for the Mississippi coast. Weather Service officials were assessing the area Thursday and will issue a report.

A possible tornado also touched down in Pearl River County on Wednesday. No injuries have been reported.

The Associated Press

Iowa man charged with murder of missing Wisconsin woman

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Wisconsin woman whose body has not been found, Polk County authorities said Wednesday. James Shiloh Klever, 46, of Mount Ayr, is suspected of killing 30-year-old Rachel Reuter, of Cassville, Wisconsin, the Polk...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

