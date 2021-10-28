Anna’s Daily Rock News Blah

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. -Ozzy Osbourne is celebrating the 40th anniversary of “Diary Of A Madman.” The Prince of Darkness will release an updated digital reissue of the record that includes a live version of “Flying High Again.” The “Diary Of A Madman” reissue...

MusicRadar.com

The greatest guitarist of all time named

When you're choosing the GOAT, you need to do it right. It's taken three eras of the greatest guitar players in history for you to to choose the overall winner, and the nine other greats who followed them in the votes. We started with the heroes of the pre-1980 eras...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Go Inside Making of Third Man Records’ ‘333’ Edition of ‘McCartney III’ in Mini-Doc

Paul McCartney and Jack White’s Third Man Records detail the story behind their ultra-rare “333” edition of McCartney III in a new mini-documentary released Wednesday. The five-minute short features interviews with Third Man employees as well as Rolling Stone’s Rob Sheffield, who speaks about the significance and brilliance of McCartney III. Released back in December 2020, Third Man Records only pressed 333 copies of quarantine-recorded McCartney III, with their vinyl created in part by crushing and melting down copies of the Beatles legend’s previous last name-titled LPs, McCartney and McCartney II. “When I started discussing this with Paul’s manager, he said ‘Let’s destroy...
ENTERTAINMENT
marthastewart.com

Do You Collect Vinyl Records? Here Are Five Albums That Our Expert Says Are Among the Most Rare and Valuable

Despite how convenient digital albums and music streaming services are, there's something undeniably special about vinyl records. And though they were once considered old-fashioned, records are now making a comeback, with current artists releasing their brand-new albums as vinyls in addition to digital mediums. That doesn't change the value of some vintage records, though. In fact, there are a number of older vinyls that now sell for staggering prices; knowing the value of certain records makes searching for them almost like a treasure hunt for music aficionados. From rock to hip hop, here are a few of the most valuable records out there—a few of which may surprise you.
MUSIC
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
