CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Former Spokane Co. health officer filed $1.4 million claim

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The former Spokane County health officer who believes he was fired last year due to unpopular decisions he made to try to contain COVID-19 has filed a claim with the health district, which could lead to a lawsuit.

The Spokesman-Review reports Dr. Bob Lutz filed the administrative claim on Oct. 8. Robert Carlson, Lutz’s attorney, said the hope is that the district determines Lutz’s claim has merit and will work to resolve the issue out of court.

Lutz is claiming at least $1.4 million in damages for wrongful termination in addition to “defamation, emotional distress, mental anguish and injury to professional reputation” as a result of his firing in October 2020.

The health district has 60 days to respond to Lutz’s claim, at which point Lutz could proceed with a lawsuit.

The Board of Health Chairwoman Mary Kuney did not respond to request for comment.

In his claim, Lutz maintains that his firing was illegal under state and health district bylaws and he asks to be reinstated as the health officer and awarded the requested damages.

The claim details several examples of alleged political pressure and tension between Lutz and certain Board of Health members throughout 2020, especially when the county was stuck in limited phases due to COVID-19 case rates.

Lutz was hired by the Department of Health soon after he was fired, in a role to support the state’s ongoing COVID-19 response.

“I took a stand for Public Health. It cost me my job,” Lutz said in a statement released through his attorney on Wednesday. “As a public health physician, it has been my responsibility to protect the public’s health and safety.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane County, WA
Health
Spokane County, WA
Government
The Associated Press

Lawsuit: Anti-Muslim prejudice prompted city to block mosque

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Leaders of a northern Mississippi city were motivated by anti-Muslim prejudice when they rejected a zoning request for what would be the first mosque in the area, according to a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday. American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi sued on behalf of the two...
LAW
The Associated Press

Greenbelt passes referendum to study reparations

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Voters in a Maryland city have passed a referendum to establish a commission to study reparations for African American and Native American residents. The referendum asked Greenbelt residents if they wanted the city to establish a 21-member council to review, discuss and make recommendations related to local reparations. It passed with a vote of 1,522 to 910 on Tuesday, according to city spokeswoman Chondria Andrews.
GREENBELT, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Spokane Co#Ap#The Spokesman Review#The Board Of Health#The Department Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

638K+
Followers
340K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy