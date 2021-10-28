Kentucky state Sen. Dennis Parrett won’t seek reelection

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky state Sen. Dennis Parrett says he has decided not to seek reelection.

The Elizabethtown Democrat, who is in his third term, told The News-Enterprise that it’s time to shift his focus after his term is up.

“Health problems, that’s No. 1,” he said. “The main thing is slow down and spend more time with family and our four beautiful grandchildren.”

Parrett, 62, has developed a reputation for bipartisanship and fairness during his nearly 11 years in the General Assembly and said it has been satisfying to help pass legislation that had a direct and immediate impact on people.

“We can help people’s lives as a legislator, and to me, that’s a wonderful thing to do,” he said.

Parrett said some highlights of his legislative efforts include ensuring special needs students who finish high school receive a diploma and a requirement that newborns be tested for blood oxygen levels.