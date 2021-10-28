CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New Dr. Dre Music Tied to Upcoming Grand Theft Auto Game, Per Snoop Dogg

By Noam Radcliffe
dbltap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary rapper and producer Dr. Dre is working on new music for an upcoming Grand Theft Auto game, according to longtime friend and fellow rap legend Snoop Dogg. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Snoop was asked whether Dr. Dre had plans to release new music in the near future. "I...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
rollingout.com

Snoop Dogg sends encouraging message to Dr. Dre as he battles divorce and loss

Dr. Dre has been dealing with a few personal issues lately including his pending divorce from his estranged wife Nicole Young and the recent passing of his grandmother. Snoop Dogg, who turned 50 last week, sent some encouraging words to his former mentor and the man who established his career. Dre shared the heartfelt sentiments.
INGLEWOOD, CA
NME

Dr. Dre shares heartfelt message sent to him by Snoop Dogg: “You got your soldiers with you”

Dr. Dre has shared a heartfelt message of support sent to him by Snoop Dogg – watch it below. The message came after the rapper was reportedly handed divorce papers during his grandmother’s burial last week. According to TMZ, the rapper’s estranged wife, Nicole Young, served him with the documents that relate to her legal fees while he was burying the woman who raised him.
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Snoop Dogg Talks Def Jam Role, Super Bowl, Eminem, Dr. Dre on The Breakfast Club

The legendary Snoop Dogg is set to release his new album The Algorithm Friday, Nov. 12. The rapper has been in New York city for the past few days on a promo Run for the album which included a listening session for media and friends last night. The newly appointed Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant for Def Jam Records stopped by The Breakfast Club on Wednesday morning to chat about that and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Exclusive: Dr. Dre Working on ‘Great F–ing Music’ for ‘Grand Theft Auto,’ Snoop Dogg Says

Dr. Dre, who hasn’t released solo music since 2015’s Compton — and still has yet to put out his fabled, years-in-the-making album Detox —  is working on new songs for the Grand Theft Auto video game franchise, according to his longtime friend and collaborator Snoop Dogg. Snoop is also on board for some of the new music, the rap legend says in an interview for the upcoming episode of Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “I do know he’s in the studio,” Snoop says in the episode, which will air October 29th on SiriusXM’s Volume channel (106) and will be available as a...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoop Dogg
ComicBook

Snoop Dogg Cosplays as Star Wars' Mandalorian in New Music Video

The worlds of hip hop and Star Wars have finally collided, all thanks to Snoop Dogg. The prolific artist has released a new music video for "Big Subwoofer" featuring Mount Rushmore, an all-star group consisting of himself and Too $hort, E-40 and Ice Cube. The foursome leans into a Star Wars theme for the video as they soar through the stars in a cruiser pimped out with dual subwoofers on its side. They also find themselves surrounded by alien dancers right out of Jabba the Hutt's cantina. While Too $hort, E-40 and Ice Cube are dressed in regular everyday attire, Snoop Dogg goes the extra mile by donning the Mandalorian's Beskar armor.
WWE
ComicBook

Snoop Dogg Says Dr Dre Is Working on "GTA Game That's Coming Out"

When it comes to Grand Theft Auto VI, very little actual information has been revealed. Rockstar Games has done an excellent job keeping details about the next GTA very quiet, but a new piece of information about the game might have come from a very unlikely source: Snoop Dogg! In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the D-O double G told the outlet that frequent collaborator Dr. Dre is currently working on new music for the next GTA. Rolling Stone reached out to Rockstar Games, but the company apparently declined to comment on Dre's involvement. For now, readers should take this with a grain of salt until we learn something official!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr Dre#Grand Theft Auto Online#Rockstar Games#Gta Online
shortlist.com

Next GTA game to have new Dr Dre songs, reckons Snoop

Dr Dre is rumoured to be making new music for an upcoming Grand Theft Auto game, with his good fried Snoop Dogg revealing recently on a podcast that the hip-hop supremo was working on new music. Dr Dre is no stranger to making music his music exclusive to different platforms....
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Snoop Dogg might have just leaked GTA 6 rumors about Dr Dre

Rapper-turned-game-streamer Snoop Dogg is today’s unlikely herald of (possible) GTA 6 news. The West coast star has revealed that his old Death Row records buddy Dre Dre is back in the studio, recording new music for an undisclosed Grand Theft Auto game. “I do know he’s making great f*cking music,"...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dr. Dre is Making New Music For GTA, But Which One?

Via Snoop Dogg and Rolling Stone's podcast, music industry legend Dr. Dre is reportedly working on brand new music to be featured in a Grand Theft Auto game. But the question is, which one? There's the upcoming Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, where includes San Andreas. Dre had already contributed tracks to that game, and might be making a few more. Yet another version of GTA 5 is coming to next-gen consoles, and that might also get a few beats from the veteran hitmaker. And there's also GTA Online, which Dr. Dre had already been a part of. The rapper and music mogul had a cameo in the Cayo Perico Heist DLC. Oh, and let's not forgot a little game tentatively known as GTA 6. Rockstar hasn't officially announced a brand new Grand Theft Auto game, but it's a safe bet they're working on it. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
vg247.com

According to Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre is creating "Great F-cking music" for GTA 6

According to legendary Hip Hop artist Snoop Dogg, revealed during an interview on an upcoming Rolling Stone’s Music Now podcast, Dr. Dre is working on music for an as-of-yet unannounced Grand Theft Auto game. Described frankly as “Great fucking music”, this would be the first sign of Dr. Dre creating anything new since his 2015 album Compton.
VIDEO GAMES
HipHopDX.com

Ex-BMF Leader JBo Drags Rapper Bleu DaVinci For 50 Cent Threats

50 Cent’s latest STARZ television series, Black Mafia Family, is in full swing, but some former members of the drug trafficking and money laundering empire aren’t that excited about it. Rapper Bleu DaVinci, who was the sole artist on the BMF Entertainment label in the early 2000s, warned 50 Cent...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Doja Cat Surpasses Drake as Rapper with Most Monthly Spotify Listeners

Doja Cat has eclipsed Drake as the rapper with the most monthly listeners on Spotify. Doja clocked in over 300k more listeners than Drake for a monthly total of 63.6m, while Drake garnered 63.3m, according to the Spotify app. Lil Nas X also had more listeners than Drake, with over...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

300 Entertainment, Record Label of Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, Reportedly Seeking to Sell For $400 Million USD

300 Entertainment, the home of artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, is reportedly looking to go on sale. According to Bloomberg, a source claims that the record label is “exploring a sale” and is expecting to sell for at least $400 million USD. Although nothing is confirmed as of writing, Quality Control Music CEO and co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas already threw his hat in the ring, tweeting, “I Wanna Buy @300 My Bankers On Deck. Let’s Have The Conversation.”
MUSIC
XXL Mag

XXXTentacion Song Plays at His Father’s Wedding Ceremony – Watch

XXXTentacion’s father posted a beautiful video that will touch your hearts. Last Tuesday (Oct. 26), X’s father, Dwayne Onfroy, hopped on his Instagram account and shared a video of his 2019 wedding ceremony to his now-wife, Yanique Onfroy, in celebration of their second wedding anniversary. Dwayne tied the knot with his wife a year after the death of his son who was fatally killed in an armed robbery attempt on June 18, 2018.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy