New Dr. Dre Music Tied to Upcoming Grand Theft Auto Game, Per Snoop Dogg

Via Snoop Dogg and Rolling Stone's podcast, music industry legend Dr. Dre is reportedly working on brand new music to be featured in a Grand Theft Auto game. But the question is, which one? There's the upcoming Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, where includes San Andreas. Dre had already contributed tracks to that game, and might be making a few more. Yet another version of GTA 5 is coming to next-gen consoles, and that might also get a few beats from the veteran hitmaker. And there's also GTA Online, which Dr. Dre had already been a part of. The rapper and music mogul had a cameo in the Cayo Perico Heist DLC. Oh, and let's not forgot a little game tentatively known as GTA 6. Rockstar hasn't officially announced a brand new Grand Theft Auto game, but it's a safe bet they're working on it. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO