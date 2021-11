President Joe Biden quietly chalked up another historic win on Monday night with the Senate’s confirmation of Beth Robinson to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit. Robinson, who has been an associate judge on the Vermont Supreme Court since 2011, is now the first openly LGBTQ woman to serve on any U.S. appeals court. It’s a lifetime appointment. She is 56.

