Whitmer orders state agencies to find alternatives to 'forever chemicals'

By Steve Neavling
MetroTimes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePFAS – or "forever chemicals" – have been found in the groundwater in Michigan and have been linked to an increased risk of cancer, liver damage, birth defects, and other ailments and can reduce vaccine effectiveness. Whitmer signed an executive order that instructs state agencies and departments to prioritize...

The Center Square

Whitmer's administration burns documents after COVID-19 rules pushback

(The Center Square) – What started as Gov. Whitmer’s administration threatening businesses – that allegedly violated her COVID-19 rules later deemed unconstitutional – ended with the first-term Democrat’s administration dismissing a complaint and burning documents. The Detroit News first reported the story, citing an Oct. 12 deposition of Michigan Occupational...
abc12.com

Whitmer changes leadership at Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republicans’ demands for new leadership at the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency have been granted. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that she is appointing a new top executive for the agency and reassigning the current acting director back to her former job. Julia Dale, who recently was...
LANSING, MI
aspenpublicradio.org

'Forever chemicals' ubiquitous in Colorado, EPA data suggests

The family of human-made chemicals known as PFAS are in all kinds of household products, including rain jackets and nonstick pans, but they also turn up in industrial products, such as firefighting foam. They stick around for a very long time - which is why they're often referred to as "forever chemicals" - including in the human body, and they can cause health problems. And there may be a disproportionate amount of them in the Mountain West.
COLORADO STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Drinking water for 59+ cities to be tested for ‘forever chemicals’

The state’s drinking water tests for toxic, human-made chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment began this week and will include at least 59 cities in Iowa, according to a list of test sites obtained by Iowa Capital Dispatch. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources seeks to identify the pervasiveness of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances […] The post Drinking water for 59+ cities to be tested for ‘forever chemicals’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
HEALTH
State
Michigan State
Norwalk Hour

How will federal rules on 'forever chemicals' impact Connecticut manufacturers?

A proposed crackdown on so-called “forever chemicals” announced by the Biden administration this week would likely have a sweeping impact on Connecticut’s manufacturing industry, experts said, pointing to the chemicals’ ubiquitous use in everything from furniture to makeup to cookware. The Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday that it will seek...
CONNECTICUT STATE
manisteenews.com

GUEST VIEW: 'Forever chemicals' are everywhere. It's time to rein them in

The following editorial was published in the Los Angeles Times:. (TNS) Polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are a class of man-made chemicals that break down slowly in the environment, can accumulate in the human body and have been linked to all manner of negative health effects from cancer to high cholesterol.
HEALTH
MetroTimes

Michigan schools without mask mandates have the most severe outbreaks

Macomb County, the only county in metro Detroit without a mask mandate in its schools, continues to lead the state in the number of students infected during COVID-19 outbreaks. In Macomb County, 31 outbreaks in schools have infected 589 students, as of Monday. By comparison, outbreaks have infected 113 students...
CW33

United States Environmental Protection Agency will move to list four PFAS chemicals as hazardous constituents

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Tuesday, the United States Environmental Protection Agency announced, at the urging of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham through a first-of-its-kind petition, that the EPA detailed its intention to list several PFAS chemicals as hazardous constituents under the federal hazardous waste law. Governor Lujan Grisham’s petition...
POLITICS
Person
Winnie Brinks
Person
Haley Stevens
Person
Elissa Slotkin
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
abc12.com

Whitmer directs state agencies to speed COVID-19 vaccine for young kids

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a directive to her administration Tuesday, calling for state agencies to expedite COVID-19 vaccine doses for young children. Whitmer wants to the state to be ready when the FDA grants authorization to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children age 5 to...
LANSING, MI
Phys.org

Regulating forever chemicals

Climate change policy has finally reached the center of the political agenda as President Biden and other world leaders prepare to discuss how the planet can collectively mitigate this grave threat. There are many other issues of environmental sustainability that receive less attention but also pose substantial threats to human and ecological well-being. While all new drugs are reviewed by medical experts in our Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration before they are authorized for use, new chemicals face no similar rules and are only regulated after they are proven dangerous. Many dangerous chemicals continue to be unregulated due to the weakness of the rules and the political power exerted by chemical companies. New drugs are subject to rules based on the precautionary principle, while new chemicals are not. Last week, the Biden Administration took a small step toward regulating some of the more persistent and dangerous chemicals in wide use. As Lisa Friedman of the New York Times reported on October 20:
ENVIRONMENT
#Chemicals#Legislature#Governor Of Michigan#Great Lakes Region#Pfas#Scotchgard#Teflon
Detroit News

Whitmer directs state agencies to avoid purchases of PFAS products

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday directed state agencies to prioritize the purchase of products that do not contain perfluoralkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, a group of chemicals used commonly in household products since the 1940s. Whitmer directed her departments to require suppliers to provide information on whether and why products...
POLITICS
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Whitmer names new director of Unemployment Insurance Agency

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new leader in charge of the embattled Unemployment Insurance Agency. Julia Dale is no stranger to the governor's cabinet. She most recently served as an assistant attorney general and Section Head of Business and Charities Section in the Office of the Attorney General. Dale previously worked in various high-level roles at the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).
LANSING, MI
EWG

EPA moves closer to proper disposal of ‘forever chemicals’ wastes

WASHINGTON – The Environmental Working Group today recognized the Environmental Protection Agency for taking the first step needed to properly dispose of the toxic “forever chemicals” known as PFAS. Responding to a petition filed by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, EPA announced it will take two steps to address...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Some in Wisconsin Seek State Standards for Forever Chemicals

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin residents affected by PFAS contamination say the Biden administration’s recently announced strategy to address harmful forever chemicals doesn’t go far enough and highlights the need for state standards. But industry officials argue state regulators should wait for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to set federal drinking water regulations.
WISCONSIN STATE
Ars Technica

Alaska Governor orders state agencies to ignore federal vaccine mandates

Though the state of Alaska currently has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in the country, Governor Mike Dunleavy is focusing on fighting federal vaccine mandates. Dunleavy signed an administrative order Tuesday that prohibits all state agencies from participating in or assisting with federal vaccine mandates for employers. The order also tasks the state's attorney general with reviewing all federal vaccine mandates and looking for ways to challenge them in court.
ALASKA STATE
MetroTimes

Michigan AG announces proposal to provide jobs to people with low-level criminal offenses

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a proposal on Wednesday that would provide jobs and wraparound services to people accused of low-level, nonviolent crimes. The $5.5 million program, called Jobs Court, would provide up to 450 eligible offenders in Wayne, Genesee, and Marquette Counties with "good-paying jobs" with benefits and training to advance their careers.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

