Dolgos appointed to Crossroads board

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions. Governor’s Advisory Board of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. The Governor’s Advisory Board of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention encourages and assists the state, units of local government, and private non-profit agencies in the comprehensive improvement of the juvenile justice system in the State of Louisiana by providing advice and counsel to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement, the Louisiana Legislature, and the Governor on the ways and means to facilitate greater juvenile justice system effectiveness.
