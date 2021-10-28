CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolgos appointed to Crossroads board

KPVI Newschannel 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTREVILLE — Crossroads Community Inc. announces the appointment of its newest board member Lt. John Dolgos. Dolgos recently retired from the Chestertown Police Department after 30 years of service. “This is the first time we have had...

www.kpvi.com

