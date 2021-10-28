Dolgos appointed to Crossroads board

On Monday night, the Aldermanic Affairs Committee of the Board of Alders confirmed 11 appointments to various commissions in the city government. Candidates were appointed to commissions such as the Board of Ethics, which adopts rules and regulations for the administration of the city’s Code of Ethics; the Civil Service Board, which regulates employment within the city; the Commission on Equal Opportunity, which helps implement statutes prohibiting discrimination in employment and housing; and the Cultural Affairs Commission, which promotes the development of arts and cultural activities.

