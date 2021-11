Land Rover is a legendary brand. Vehicles like the Defender cemented its name as one of the greats, but the British automaker hasn't stuck to being a utilitarian purveyor of off-roading excellence. Over the years, its offerings have become more and more luxurious while still retaining remarkable ability when the going gets tough. The Range Rover is a perfect example of this, with countless special editions being created to satisfy the desires of the wealthy. Now the new one has been revealed after we got a quick glimpse of it last week, and one model, in particular, stands out. Meet the Range Rover SV.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO