DOÑA ANA, New Mexico -- Over the course of a single year, a 29-year-old man named Ruben has been arrested 29 times, according to the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office. "His mental health problems are not getting better," admitted Sheriff Kim Stewart. "They are declining." Last month, ABC-7 reported on Ruben's inability to enter the

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO