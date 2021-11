The Dallas Cowboys won without quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday night. It looks like they won’t have to try and do it again in Week 9. Scratched last night due to the strained right calf he suffered in Week 6, Prescott continues to make good progress. Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that the star QB will be available to participate in practice on Wednesday and should be a “full go” for Thursday.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO