CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: LB Melvin Ingram wants out of Pittsburgh

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HhrRP_0cfUGDgZ00

According to NFL Network and Fan Insider Aditi Kinkhabwala, outside linebacker Melvin Ingram does “indeed want out to Pittsburgh.”

Kinkhabwala says he wants to be traded due to a reduction in playing time.

The news of a potential trade for Ingram came over the weekend when NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said that the linebacker could be on the market.

Kinkhabwala says that Kansas City made an offer for Ingram but the Steelers would prefer to not send him to an AFC competitor.

Ingram started the season playing over 50 percent of the snaps through the first three games, including playing every snap in the game T.J. Watt was out against Cincinnati.

Over the past three games though, Ingram has seen his playing time reduced (49 percent, 60 percent and 26 percent in the past three games respectively).

With Watt and Alex Highsmith both recovered from groin injuries and Highsmith’s continued improved play, Ingram has seen his playing time decrease.

Losing Ingram would deal a blow to the Steelers depth at outside linebacker with Derrek Tuszka on the third string of the depth chart behind Ingram.

Kinkhabwala speculates that if the Steelers won’t trade Ingram to the Chiefs, the Arizona Cardinals could be a team to consider.

With the lack of depth at the position, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor says the Steelers “would need good compensation to consider trade.”

Ingram has 10 total tackles this season, six quarterback hits and one pass defended this season.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Did the Steelers just find the rightful successor to Ben Roethlisberger?

The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
NFL
Sporting News

Steelers' Mike Tomlin repeats Le'Veon Bell message after Melvin Ingram trade: 'Volunteers not hostages'

Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aditi Kinkhabwala
Person
Ian Rapoport
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
NFL
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers replace Ben Roethlisberger, start future in 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally turn the page on Ben Roethlisberger in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft that starts the future with a full 7-round projection. The Pittsburgh Steelers are very much at a crossroads. Ben Roethlisberger is a shell of the quarterback he once was and it’s becoming painfully obvious with each passing week, particularly with the team starting the year at 1-3. On top of that, the offensive line is in shambles and the defense, though star-laden, has depth issues that have come to light.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Pittsburgh#Steelers#American Football#Fan Insider#Afc#Rapsheet#Olb Melvin Ingram#Chiefs#The Arizona Cardinals#Espn
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys mentioned as trade destination for Melvin Ingram III

The Dallas Cowboys look like the cream of the crop in the NFC East. They are receiving little pressure from the New York Giants, Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles. But, they cannot rest on their laurels and need to continue looking for ways to upgrade the roster so they can compete with the rest of the teams looking destined for a playoff berth in the NFC, and acquiring a pass-rusher like Melvin Ingram III could be the move to make.
NFL
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers Trade Proposal: Eric Ebron to Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers no longer need Eric Ebron and the Packers are in desperate need of a catching tight end and Ebron should be their target at the trade deadline. Eric Ebron would be the perfect trade candidate for the Pittsburgh Steelers to shop at the trade deadline. With the lack of draft capital in the 2022 NFL draft, the Steelers should look to trade Ebron to the Green Bay Packers. It would benefit both teams because of the lack of picks the Steelers have and the Packers’ lack of depth at that position.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Suffer Crushing Injury Blow Against The Steelers

The Cleveland Browns are going to have to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers without the services of right tackle Jack Conklin for the rest of the afternoon. Conklin, who missed the Browns’ last two games with a knee injury, exited today’s game in the first half after hurting his elbow. He was carted off the field.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllSteelers

Mike Tomlin Addresses Melvin Ingram Trade

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers would rather have "volunteer as opposed hostages" as they approach the second half of the 2021 season, according to head coach Mike Tomlin. Hours before the trade deadline, the Steelers shipped Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick....
NFL
FanSided

3 veteran quarterbacks Steelers must attempt to trade for in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers will soon be in the market for a quarterback. Here are three veterans they must pursue following the 2021 season. After selling out to make one final run at a championship, it’s certainly looking like this is going to be the last rodeo with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The 18-year veteran took a pay cut to return to Pittsburgh this season, but the Steelers handed him a voidable-year contract that will cost them upwards of $10.3 million in dead money next season, according to Over the Cap.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy