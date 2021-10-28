Report: LB Melvin Ingram wants out of Pittsburgh

According to NFL Network and Fan Insider Aditi Kinkhabwala, outside linebacker Melvin Ingram does “indeed want out to Pittsburgh.”

Kinkhabwala says he wants to be traded due to a reduction in playing time.

The news of a potential trade for Ingram came over the weekend when NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said that the linebacker could be on the market.

Kinkhabwala says that Kansas City made an offer for Ingram but the Steelers would prefer to not send him to an AFC competitor.

Ingram started the season playing over 50 percent of the snaps through the first three games, including playing every snap in the game T.J. Watt was out against Cincinnati.

Over the past three games though, Ingram has seen his playing time reduced (49 percent, 60 percent and 26 percent in the past three games respectively).

With Watt and Alex Highsmith both recovered from groin injuries and Highsmith’s continued improved play, Ingram has seen his playing time decrease.

Losing Ingram would deal a blow to the Steelers depth at outside linebacker with Derrek Tuszka on the third string of the depth chart behind Ingram.

Kinkhabwala speculates that if the Steelers won’t trade Ingram to the Chiefs, the Arizona Cardinals could be a team to consider.

With the lack of depth at the position, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor says the Steelers “would need good compensation to consider trade.”

Ingram has 10 total tackles this season, six quarterback hits and one pass defended this season.