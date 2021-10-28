CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

By alexbossip
Bossip
Bossip
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aOqZY_0cfUGBv700

Whole lotta tidday meat

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by the “Insecure” Season Byeve premiere, pink and green outrage over Amanda Seales rocking AKA paraphernalia, Jada Pinkett-Smith telling her and Will’s business (again), Tabria Major’s EPIC tribute to Ciara, Ashanti shaking her birthday cakes in paradise (again), Drake’s “Cocaine Cowboys”-themed birthday party, 21 Savage’s FreakNik-themed birthday bash, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Porsha Williams making her return to the series after shattering Reality Twitter with the messy trailer for her RHOA spin-off “Porsha’s Family Matters.”

As previously reported, the reality superstar dished on her spin-off while hosting Bravo’s Chat Room and detailed what to expect.

“So this ‘Family Show’ is everything,” said Porsha “It is a whole ‘nother side of me. You will get to see a lot where my personality comes from, the family dynamic, the blending of it all. We also took the whole family to Mexico.

Yes, everybody went to Mexico, and we went on this spiritual retreat. So my sister Lauren [Williams] is a spiritual guider [and] meditation goddess, and she was trying to bring some zen to the family while we’re trying to blend. And, um, yeah, let’s just say the trip wasn’t so zen, but you’ll see.”

At this point, we’re moving into Fall that will hopefully be full of risky decisions, cuffin’ season choosin,’ and dark liquor debauchery.

This week’s compilation features JuJu, India Love, and more delivering heat along with Rosa Acosta giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Nicki Minaj, Ari Fletcher, and Caresha so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.

Comments / 0

Related
Texas Monthly

Megan Thee Stallion’s New Popeyes Hottie Sauce Doesn’t Quite Bring the Heat

I didn’t expect it to be such a challenge to get my hands on Megan Thee Stallion’s new hot sauce. Last week, the Houston rapper announced on social media that “Thee Mf Hot Girl has her very own HOTTIE SAUCE,” which launched at all Popeyes locations on October 19. Hot Girl Meg is following a recent trend of celebrities collaborating with fast-food chains, like Travis Scott and his popular quarter-pounder, fries with barbecue sauce, and Sprite combo at McDonald’s. Rather than remixing a few items, Megan released a limited-edition sauce of her own, aptly named “Hottie Sauce.” The collaboration doesn’t stop at the drive-through—it also includes spicy merch like chicken-shaped dog toys and a flame-broiled bikini, and a joint six-figure donation from the star and Popeyes to local nonprofit Houston Random Acts of Kindness. Other artists may have peddled a burger or two before her, but Megan isn’t stopping with one sauce. She’s now a franchise owner who will be opening her own Popeyes locations. Just as she did with Houston rap, Megan is elevating this new (and kind of bizarre, if we’re being honest) marketing trend to another level.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Best Of Halloween 2021: See VIBE’s Favorite Celebrity Costumes

This Halloween, it’s clear that many celebrities spent last year’s isolation prepping and planning to get back outside. And it’s no secret that with the right budget, any character can be recreated and reimagined. Despite there being a slew of costumes from Netflix’s Squid Game series and the usual reincarnations of classic serial killers like Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Pennywise, and Chucky, this year still had several top-tier costumes. From complete transformations from Janelle Monáe and Lizzo to your favorite artists channeling their favorite artists, check out our picks for the best costumes of Halloween 2021 below. Janelle Monáe As The...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Seales
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Ciara
Person
Porsha Williams
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Ashanti
Person
Drake
Bossip

No Tricks, All Treats: The Hottest Halloween Hotties Of 2021

Another year, another assortment of delicious baddie snacks showing OWT with head-turning costumes that fueled heart-eyed hysteria across social media. This year, Doja Cat, Chloe Bailey, Reginae Carter, Megan Thee Stallion, and more came out to play with Saweetie setting the tone as Catwoman in a super cute video with O.G. Catwoman Halle Berry that immediately went viral.
LIFESTYLE
Bossip

"Life After Lockup" Former Couple Amber And Puppy Get Close Again

It’s a wrap for Sammy and Amber — but does that mean Puppy is back in the picture?. It’s Thursday and we’re just a day away from our favorite guilty pleasure reality show “Life After Lockup.” We’ve got an exclusive clip from this week’s episode where Amber and Puppy have a night out with friends to help Amber relax after her split from Sammy. Check out the clip below:
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gram#Food Drink#Tidday#Bravo#Cuffin#India Love
coolcleveland.com

Treat Yourself During Cleveland Pizza Week

Who doesn’t like pizza? College students would probably starve to death without it. And it comes in so many variations — thin-crust or deep-dish, loaded with meat or veggies, plain cheese or exotic ingredients. When the Third Annual Cleveland Pizza Week kicks off this week, you’ll have seven days to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bossip

Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets From Halloween 2021

Halloween 2021 was another shenanigan-stuffed HOOT with big budget costumes, Nick Cannon wild’n out in Steve Harvey teefs, Flo Milli reminding everyone how iconic ‘Flavor of Love’ is, Ciara morphing into Selena AND each member of TLC, Drake blowing his certified lover bucks on an icy emoji chain, Teyana Taylor serving Godly bawwwdy, and Tabria Majors 1, 2 stepping as Ciara in the coolest tribute since her last one.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
India
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Reality Tea

Bravo Announces Real Housewives Of Dubai Is Coming In 2022

It might just be me, but I feel like Real Housewives is on a high right now. Real Housewives of Potomac has delivered, as always. So much so that even Nicki Minaj wanted to show up for the reunion. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is having arguably its best season ever, so Bravo is wasting […] The post Bravo Announces Real Housewives Of Dubai Is Coming In 2022 appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Bossip

#RHOPReunion Trailer: Nicki Minaj Hosts, Wendy Releases Receipts Via A Poster & Candiace Makes Another ‘Ya Mama’ Mia Comment

The trailer for the 4-part “The Real Housewives Of Potomac” reunion is HERE and it’s an “AndiCONDA” filled mashup of messiness. As previously reported Real Housewives Of Potomac superfan Nicki Minaj surprised Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard, Mia Thornton, Wendy Osefo, and Askale Davis while they recapped the sixth season of their Bravo show and in the trailer, we see just that.
TV & VIDEOS
thebrag.com

Offset surprises Cardi B with a brand new house for her birthday

Cardi B has officially celebrated her 29th birthday with one big bash. As reported by TMZ, the party was a star-studded affair (as expected), with many familiar names and faces in attendance including Tiffany Haddish, Teyana Taylor, 2 Chainz, Lizzo, Snoop Dogg, Taraji P. Henson, Chance the Rapper, Winnie Harlow, Karrueche Tran, PnB Rock, Anitta, Larsa Pippen and Trey Songz.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Kofi Siriboe, aka Crenshawn on Insecure, Has Always Been a Hollywood Heartthrob

Fans of Insecure definitely enjoyed seeing a new handsome face join the show's cast in its final season! Kofi Siriboe, aka passionate artist Crenshawn, was a pleasant surprise who popped up in the second episode of season five, and fans couldn't help but gush over his role. It hasn't been confirmed if he'll have a recurring part in the HBO series, but we certainly wouldn't mind him making a few more appearances before the season is over.
TV & VIDEOS
WJLA

Kickstart your meal plan with a healthy meat and potatoes recipe

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — We're all familiar with the term 'diet starts on Monday' -- but that doesn't mean you have to limit yourself to bland meals through the work week. Our friend and fitness coach Elise the Diva Chef has the perfect recipe to kickstart your meal plan-- including meat and potatoes! Take a look.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy