The New York Islanders still haven’t “found their game,” in the parlance of our Trotzian times, at least not from all four lines, all three pairs, and all 60 minutes. Thursday night was the latest example, where a lead earned by a really good shift of forechecking by the Barzal line and a smart pounce by Scott Mayfield was reversed in the blink of an eye at the end of the second period.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO