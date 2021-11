Malden High School’s girls varsity volleyball team threw themselves into the tenth game of the season on September 29th. With a record of 5-4, they had to fight to win this game to make it into the state championships. After a whirlwind of emotions, the team won three to nothing, marking it as “one of the best games of the season” according to their coach, Daniel “Dan” Jurkowski.

