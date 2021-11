BROWNSVILLE, KY: Brownsville residents are advised to boil tap water used for drinking or rinsing food after a water main break Monday night. The city of Brownsville says the leak began around 6:45pm Monday and crews are working to repair it. If you use tap water for drinking, brushing your teeth/gargling, mixing baby formula or making ice you’ll need to boil your water before using. You do not need to boil water for bathing, general cleaning, laundry or hand washing. The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

1 DAY AGO