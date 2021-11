Tonight: A strong cold front will move through our area and bring much cooler and drier air to our region. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Thursday: It will be much cooler and winds will likely pick up by mid to late morning. Winds will be out of the west around 15 to 25 mph with frequent gusts over 30 mph. Clouds may clear and wrap back around into our area thanks to an upper-level system in the region. Either way, it will be much cooler. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s for most locations and the wind will make it feel much cooler. Overnight temperatures in the lower 50s.

