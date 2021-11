Barcelona captain Sergi Busquets insists defeat at home to Real Madrid was undeserved. Real won 2-1 on Sunday at the Nou Camp on Sunday. Busquets later said: "Too much punishment for the merits that each of us did. They got it right in the first half and then they were waiting for us to score against us. I have the feeling that we did not deserve to lose.

