XC Heads to NEC Championships This Weekend

AUGUSTA — Telstar Middle School XC Team-Small but Mighty Crushes it at the CAL (Capitol Area League) Invitational!. When one thinks of fall sports, football, soccer, and perhaps field hockey come to mind but, for 5 boys and 3 girls at Telstar Middle School, fall means cross country running. Roots, rocks, and the ever-growing layer of colorful leaves covering the trails, prickers, loose rocks, and mud puddles are all part of the challenge. Measuring cadence is left on the track where each footstep is the same; running in the woods is a lesson in dynamic movements and concentration, where uphills challenge your lungs, balanced with the need to stay in control on downhills.

AUGUSTA, ME ・ 7 DAYS AGO