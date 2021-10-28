CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
XC Heads to NEC Championships This Weekend

bryantbulldogs.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BRITAIN, CT- The Bryant men's and women's cross country teams will head to Connecticut on Saturday to compete at the NEC Championships. Senior William Bittrich has been the top finisher for the men at each of the last three meets. He had a finish of 7th in the...

www.bryantbulldogs.com

Comments / 0

Rogersville Review

Falcons harriers capture 1st-ever XC championship

HAMPTON – When the TSSAA re-classified high schools to create more level playing fields for this calendar school year, Volunteer cross country coach Jim Ailshie’s eyes lit up. “It will be a great opportunity for our kids to showcase their talents,” Ailshie said a year ago. “It’s projected right now...
HAMPTON, TN
mybuckhannon.com

XC Lady ‘Cats run fourth; men place fifth at MEC Championships

WHEELING, W.Va.– The West Virginia Wesleyan cross country team ran in the Mountain East Conference Championships at Oglebay Resort on Saturday (Oct. 23). The women finished fourth overall while the men took home fifth. Tori Carr, Leigha Hall, and Evan Pyles received All-MEC honors for their performances. Tori Carr was...
gomarquette.com

XC heads to Illini Open for Regular Season Finale

MILWAUKEE – The Marquette University men's and women's cross country teams are set to compete at the Illini Open for their last regular season meet on Friday, Oct. 22. The meet will take place at the University of Illinois Arboretum course. Races will begin at 3 p.m. CT with the women's 6k race, followed by the men's 8k race.
MILWAUKEE, WI
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
thecounty.me

Houlton-GHCA girls XC makes history by capturing Class C North championship

HOULTON, Maine — The storybook season continues for the Houlton-Greater Houlton Christian Academy girls cross country team. The combined squad bested a field of four other schools to bring home the Class C North Regional Championship Saturday in Belfast. It is believed to be the first championship in the program’s history.
HOULTON, ME
mybuckhannon.com

XC Lady Bucs advance to states after placing third at Region I championship

KINGWOOD – The Buckhannon-Upshur Lady Buc cross-country team is heading to the state championship meet after a strong performance Thursday at the Region I Championships at Preston High School. The top three teams and top 11 individuals earned a berth to the state championship and the Lady Bucs finished third...
KINGWOOD, WV
nodawaybroadcasting.com

Bearcat XC Men 3rd, Women 4th at MIAA Championships

The Northwest Missouri State men’s and women’s cross country teams competed at the MIAA Championships in Kearney, Nebraska. The men’s team finished third while the women placed fourth. Caroline Cunningham led the women with a second-place finish in 22:00.3 while Kaylee Harp was fourth in 22:29.5. Cunningham’s finish is a...
MISSOURI STATE
Wicked Local

Beverly golfers go to the head of the class in the NEC

The Beverly Panthers golf team moved to 12-0 after a 52.5-19.5 wins over Danvers at the Beverly Golf & Tennis Club. All eight Panthers won their respective matches. They were led by Jack Ryan (33), Will Ryan (35), Aidan LeBlanc (36), Cam Cook (36) and Ian Paddock (36). The Panthers...
BEVERLY, MA
gomarquette.com

XC Men and Women Place Sixth at BIG EAST Championships

CARMEL, INDIANA – The Marquette men and women both finished in sixth-place at the BIG EAST Championships for the second year in a row. The Golden Eagles took on a wet and muddy Northview Church Course Friday morning in Carmel. "Looking from afar these results may not always seem promising,...
CARMEL, IN
portlandpilots.com

XC Set for WCC Championships, Pataki Looks to Defend Individual Title

Location: Newhall Community Park in Concord, Calif. • The Pilots No. 17 men's and No. 27 women's cross country teams will send select runners to compete at the West Coast Conference Cross Country Championships on Friday, October 29th at Newhall Community Park in Concord, Calif. • The women's 6K will...
SPORTS
Sun-Journal

Telstar’s MS XC team crushes it at League Championship

AUGUSTA — Telstar Middle School XC Team-Small but Mighty Crushes it at the CAL (Capitol Area League) Invitational!. When one thinks of fall sports, football, soccer, and perhaps field hockey come to mind but, for 5 boys and 3 girls at Telstar Middle School, fall means cross country running. Roots, rocks, and the ever-growing layer of colorful leaves covering the trails, prickers, loose rocks, and mud puddles are all part of the challenge. Measuring cadence is left on the track where each footstep is the same; running in the woods is a lesson in dynamic movements and concentration, where uphills challenge your lungs, balanced with the need to stay in control on downhills.
AUGUSTA, ME
NewsBreak
Sports
wellsboroathletics.com

Hornet XC teams close out season at District Championships.

The Wellsboro Cross Country teams closed out the season at the PIAA District IV Championships at Bloomsburg University on Thursday, October 28. The Lady Hornets finished 9th overall in Class AA with 226 places. The Hornet boys did not have enough runners to score as a team in Class A.
WELLSBORO, PA
themonitor.net

Cross Roads girls’ XC heading to State

The Cross Roads cross country competitors get a hero’s welcome as they return to Cross Roads High School after the girls’ varsity team advances to the State meet with their strong output at the Regional meet. The Cross Roads Lady Bobcats girls’ varsity cross country team is heading to State after their impressive showing at the UIL Regional meeting hosted by Sam Houston State Unviersity Oct. 25.
CROSS ROADS, TX
montanarightnow.com

Red Lodge celebrates first XC boys individual, girls team state championships

On Wednesday morning, Red Lodge High School and the community recognized their cross country teams after bringing home a pair of state championships. "I was just in shock running down show-off alley knowing I was going to cross first it was unbelievable I didn't believe it for a second," said Rams runner Brandon Emineth.
RED LODGE, MT
Ocean City Today

Many Prep XC runners earn PRs in championship meet

(Oct. 29, 2021) The Worcester Prep boys’ cross county team came in second place in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference championship meet, while the girls’ squad finished in third last Wednesday in Salisbury. “I thought they ran well overall,” said Prep Coach John Zirckel. “It was a good way...
SALISBURY, MD
bryantbulldogs.com

Bulldogs advance to playoffs despite loss to SHU

FAIRFIELD, CONN. - Jordyn Collins of the Bryant University women's soccer team scored in the 4-1 loss to Sacred Heart on Sunday. The Bulldogs will advance to the Northeast Conference playoffs after Howard tied with Fairleigh Dickinson to secure the 4th seed for the Black and Gold. Game Information. Sacred...
SOCCER
Union Leader

UNH to host America East XC championships on Friday

DURHAM — The first America East championship trophies of the 2021-22 season will be awarded Friday at Wildcat Stadium. The league’s cross country championships on Friday return to the University of New Hampshire for the first time in nearly a decade, featuring men’s and women’s courses that will finish on the track in front of Wildcat Stadium.
DURHAM, NH
slubillikens.com

XC Preview: Billikens Run at A-10 Championships Saturday Morning

Meet Atlantic 10 Conference Cross Country Championships. Date // Time Saturday, Oct. 20 // 9am CT (men's 5-mile) and 9:50am CT (women's 5K) Location Cedarville, Ohio (Elvin R. King Cross Country Course) The first Atlantic 10 Conference Championships of the 2021-22 sports season takes place Saturday with the running of...
CEDARVILLE, OH

