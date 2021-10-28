Helping send kids to camp and having a good time doing it

They came. They ate. They drank. They talked. They laughed. They spent the night. And they did it all over again. For four days. A couple of weekends ago, seven sorority sisters flew in from five states and swarmed the Happier Yellow House. Over the extended weekend, we reminisced and caught up on one another’s lives, which included multiple careers, 13 marriages and 22 kids, including seven stepchildren. We learned what happened to an assortment of college characters, including the crazy sorority sister who, in the middle of the night, stuffed whole rolls of toilet paper in every toilet in the sorority house for the fun of backing them up. (This did not end well.)
