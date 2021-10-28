Helping send kids to camp and having a good time doing it

In life, sometimes it’s important to stop and smell the roses — we never truly know how good we have it until it’s gone. This especially applies to the situation we all find ourselves in currently. Ninety-seven percent of the University of Massachusetts campus is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The most restrictive of last semester’s public health guidelines have slowly but surely faded away, and we have returned to the days of full residence halls, dining commons and classrooms. It’s not certain yet, but it feels as though the days of COVID looming over our heads are finally over. Compared to last semester, time is flying by. It feels much less like two months and more like two weeks. Is there a reason for this? Does a stressful environment contribute to the feeling of time slowing down?

